The ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas? Campaign, Grupo Chespirito join to Celebrate El Día Del Niño and Raise Awareness of the Benefits of the Covid-19 Vaccine through PSA's Featuring the Beloved Character, El Chavo

PSA's are running in the top five Latino Markets in California to target Hard to Reach Latinos

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas? campaign by AltaMed Health Services partnered with Grupo Chespirito to launch a series of PSA's featuring the iconic characters of El Chavo for parents who continue to be vaccine hesitant and have not yet vaccinated their children.

El Día Del Niño is an important holiday in México and Latin America and is now celebrated in many Latino communities throughout California in commemoration of international children's rights. In honor of this celebration, the ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas? is amplifying its vaccination campaign message to promote the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine and help protect Latino children and families who, according to numerous studies, have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, seeing the highest number of deaths and infections in the state.

In California, just 22.8 percent of Latino children between five and eleven-years is fully vaccinated, leaving millions vulnerable. Given the lifting of mandates, paired with misinformation and disinformation causing greater confusion, it is understandable that Latino parents and children may have questions and be hesitant about the vaccine.

Grupo Chespirito Producer and Executive Director, Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of the show's creator said, "It is a great honor for me and for Grupo Chespirito to participate in social welfare campaigns like this. I am overjoyed to be able share this life-saving vaccination message through El Chavo and its beloved neighborhood characters. I am certain that by adding El Chavo's voice to this cause, it will help increase community participation in AltaMed's vaccination campaign, and help their efforts be even more successful. Like El Chavo, you too can make an appointment to get vaccinated. ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas?"

For over fifty years, the legendary Mexican series has appealed to both children and adults through generations, cultures and countries through its family-friendly and culturally relevant slapstick comedy. At thActum LLCe height of the show's popularity, it was seen by an estimated 350 million viewers weekly.

It is this deep cultural impact that led ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas? to join with the El Chavo characters, with the hope that these endearing voices can ease the fears of parents and children and encourage families to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.

"As a pediatrician, I know firsthand that people are tired of hearing about COVID-19, but this is not the time to let down our guard. People are still getting sick, and there is still a great deal of misinformation about the vaccine," said Dr. Ilan Shapiro, Senior Vice President, Chief Health Correspondent, and Medical Affairs Officer for AltaMed Health Services. "The purpose of this partnership with El Chavo is to help dispel some of these myths among our community."

While the public at large is ditching their masks, the Centers for Disease Control has found that a record number of children under five years of age were hospitalized during the Omicron surge. This finding underscores the need to vaccinate young children before the next variant develops and puts them and their communities at even further risk.

The PSAs are running in the top five Latino markets in California, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, San Francisco and Sacramento targeting more than 4.4 million unvaccinated Latinos in hard to reach areas.

To learn more about how El Chavo Animado explains the benefits of the vaccine, view the full :60 and :30 PSAs here: https://bit.ly/3u7gRGo

About ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas?

¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas ? is a statewide multigenerational COVID-19 vaccine outreach campaign intended to reach 4.45 million Latinos through a culturally relevant public education campaign and 2.25 million Latinos through direct community outreach efforts in California.

AltaMed Health Services launched the ¡Ándale! ¿Qué Esperas? Campaign in partnership with San Ysidro Health in San Diego County, Clinica de la Raza serving Alameda and Solano Counties, Latino Health Access in Orange County, Golden Valley Health Centers serving Merced and Stanislaus Counties, the My Community, My Health Coalition in Los Angeles County, and the Latino Coalition for a Healthy California. More information can be found at andalequeesperas.com and through social media @andalequeespera on Twitter and Andale Que Esperas on Facebook.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit our website or call (855) YA-ANDALE.

This campaign is supported by the Health Resource and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11,169,570 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

