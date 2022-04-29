Jedora Celebrates Mother's Day with Heartfelt Gift Guide

Leading Online Jewelry Marketplace Simplifies Shopping for Gifts with Curated Assortments of Thoughtful Jewelry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedora, the leading direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, unveiled its 2022 Mother's Day Gift Guide, offering curated gift selections to celebrate all types of moms and mother-figures alike on her special day.

Featuring a variety of jewelry, watches, and luxurious accessories from both leading and emerging brands, Jedora's Mother's Day Gift Guide simplifies the shopping process and makes selecting meaningful jewelry and accessory gifts easier than ever before.

Available today through Mother's Day, May 8th, Jedora's Mother's Day Gift Guide features high-end gift options, including stylish and inspiring watches, necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and more. Sparkling like no other, these accessories symbolize love in a way that only breathtaking fine jewelry in timeless gold and silver settings can. Each thoughtful piece of jewelry will continue to shine and serve as a memento symbolizing this loving bond.

"We all know that moms and mother-figures deserve a gift she will cherish forever, and special jewelry speaks volumes about the love you share," said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Jedora. "With Jedora on your side, shopping for the perfect Mother's Day gift is easier than ever. From sentimentally sweet to truly timeless options, our selection of necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and more will help you treat the wonderful mothers in your life."

Jedora's innovative marketplace serves as a one-stop-shop to seamlessly purchase products from pre-qualified brands and designers, removing the hassle of shopping online. Whether searching for meaningful, luxurious, fashion-forward or classic jewelry, Jedora's wide assortment of stunning products will ensure shoppers find something special not only this Mother's Day, but also for future holidays to come.

Jedora's Mother's Day Gift Guide provides an effortless way for consumers to shop a hand-selected assortment of products and specialty storefronts from the convenience of their own homes, without compromising on the thoughtfulness of a unique gift. The gift guide features an unprecedented variety of rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and watches, with prices suited for any budget (ranging from $65 to $2000), within the following categories:

Timeless Gifts: Watches are the perfect symbol to demonstrate how a bond between a mother and child stands the test of time. Whether it's a new style for her collection or a subtle nod to motherhood's 24/7 commitments, these gifts are as enduring as your devotion between one another.

Inspiring Necklaces: Whether she loves jewelry in classic gold, stunning silver, or radiant rose gold, you'll have no trouble finding the necklace of her dreams, a beloved accessory she will wear again and again.

Radiant Rings: Rings will brighten any Mother's Day with effortless styling options and classic confidence. These accessories can spark a beautiful tradition of adding a new treasure to your precious and priceless ring stack each year.

Exquisite Earrings: For the one who has it all and does it all, this selection includes beautiful and eye-catching sets of gemstone earrings. Featuring undeniable style and flare, perfectly suited for a Mother's Day surprise.

Brilliant Bracelets: You've heard the expression "wear your heart on your sleeve," so why not show your mom just how much you love her with a stunningly sophisticated bracelet from Jedora.

For more information about Jedora's Mother's Day Gift Guide, visit Jedora.com/mom and follow along on social on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

