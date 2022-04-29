Euclid Chemical Acquires Cement Grinding Aids and Additives Business

CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical Company, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, announced today that it has acquired Chryso's North American cement grinding aids and additives business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired technologies are sold to cement manufacturers to enhance the performance of cement and to reduce CO 2 emissions during its production. Cement is the key ingredient in concrete, the world's most widely used building material.

"This is a strategic acquisition that more closely aligns Euclid Chemical with the cement industry, while complementing our strong offering in the concrete industry," said Euclid Chemical President Tom Gairing. "In addition, the sustainability benefits of these products support customer demand for more environmentally friendly solutions, as well as our mission to build a better world for all of our stakeholders."

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

