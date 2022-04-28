Time-honored Canton Fair Revitalized with Virtual Events

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 "Trade Bridge" virtual promotion events were held to match suppliers and buyers and boost trade. Selected high-quality products have been displayed on social media via "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities to provide followers with an immersive shopping experience. Millions of customized invitation emails have been sent to regular buyers. According to the Canton Fair, with targeted promotion activities, this session has delivered more outcomes for buyers and suppliers.

Themed Activities Hosted by Bee and Honey Gained Popularity

This session, Bee and Honey, the Canton Fair's mascots initially introduced in the 130th session, hosted several livestreams on social media. The "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities, a series of virtual promotion events built on last session's "Bee and Honey Virtual Tour", have effectively connected suppliers with buyers in real-time. Each of the eight virtual activities attracted over 160,000 views worldwide, with a peak of over 200,000. The eye-catching figures reveal the great appeal of the Canton Fair to global buyers.

Effective matchmaking via targeted online trade promotions

"Trade Bridge" virtual promotion activities have reached 57 countries and regions. To improve interaction efficacy, this session made great preparation based on previous experience and a thorough investigation on the needs of the participants. Each event featured a targeted market, extensive and professional content and global coverage, facilitating active and successful contact between suppliers and buyers. According to the International Communication Department of China Foreign Trade Centre, Canton Fair staff fully investigated the needs of the attendees and sent invitations to all trading delegations in advance. During the events, they made it easy for suppliers and buyers to connect. They also kept track of the participants' feedback and solved their problems after the events.

According to Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, the continuing success of the session's online promotion depended on the exhibitors' and buyers' recognition and confidence in the Canton Fair, China's No.1 Fair. Building on the new success, the Fair will continue to optimize services with even better measures and capabilities, contributing more to the new development pattern fueled by domestic and international circulations.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US for more opportunities.

