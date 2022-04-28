Tequila Herradura Announces $1,000 Margarita Glass for Good Project

Exclusive set of two cocktail glasses retailing at $1,000 will support nonprofit Playing for Change Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Tequila Herradura is launching its most extraordinary cocktail to-date with the launch of the Herradura $1,000 Margarita Glass for Good Project. The project is being created in partnership with Playing for Change Foundation, a nonprofit created to inspire and connect the world through music.

As an Official partner of the Miami International Autodrome, the Tequila Herradura margarita glasses, which will sell for $1,000, will be available for purchase for a limited time only at the West Campus Tequila Herradura & Tacos Fan Zone at the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of May 6 in Miami. The margarita glasses will feature an extraordinary cocktail that includes Herradura's ultra-rested, ultra-premium Extra Añejo tequila, Selección Suprema. This exclusive tequila is aged in American white oak barrels for 49 months, and is recognized as the tequila that created the Extra Añejo category in the industry.

"Tequila Herradura celebrates those who transform the ordinary into extraordinary, in this case through the spirit of music," said Darnell Edmonds, Herradura's marketing manager. "With our $1,000 Margarita Glass for Good Project, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to elevate and support the great work that the Playing for Change Foundation does, transforming lives and connecting people."

The Herradura $1,000 Margarita Glass for Good Project also celebrates the extraordinary spirit of Tequila Herradura and features Herradura's ultra-rested, ultra-premium Extra Añejo tequila, Selección Suprema, Herradura agave nectar, fresh lime juice, all-natural handcrafted passion fruit liqueur and premium ginger liqueur that features orange flower water, coriander and a touch of vanilla. As a celebration of the bold flavors, the cocktail is infused with savory, smoky flavors in a stainless-steel cocktail smoking box. The extraordinary cocktail is then topped with a wine of true exception in the Rare Champagne Brut Millésime 2008, one of only twelve vintages released since 1976. The margarita will be served alongside a set of two commemorative Baccarat Perfection Tumblers, which can be redeemed following the event.

"As our universal language, music has the power to bring people together and break down barriers," said Jake Groshong, Executive Director of the Playing for Change Foundation. "And whether it's raising artists in Mexico, Miami or throughout the rest of the world, having partners like Tequila Herradura allows us to deliver on our mission to unify the world through music and arts education to create positive change."

In addition to these special margarita glasses, as an official partner of The Big Race, a series of creative and luxurious tequila cocktail recipes will be available at the Tequila Herradura & Taco's Fan Zone experience, located at Miami International Autodrome during the race weekend. All net proceeds from the $1,000 Margarita Glass for Good Project will support the Playing for Change Foundation.

Tequila Herradura's Featured cocktails include:

Passion Fruit Margarita

2 oz Tequila Herradura® Selección Suprema

1/2 oz Premium Passion Fruit Liqueur

1/4 oz Premium Ginger Liqueur

3/4 oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

1/4 oz Agave Nectar

Topped with Rare Champagne Brut Millésime 2008 float

Official MIA Margarita

2 oz Tequila Herradura® Ultra Añejo

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Agave Nectar

MIA Mule

2 oz Tequila Herradura® Reposado

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Agave Nectar

Ginger Beer

About Tequila Herradura

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura using traditional production methods such as the most mature blue agave, clay ovens and fermenting naturally with wild yeast. Only naturally occurring airborne yeast produced by the agave plantations and fruit trees surrounding the distillery influence the fermentation process. Casa Herradura is one of Mexico's most historic and renowned tequila producers. Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, producing and estate bottling fine tequilas from the small town of Amatitán, Jalisco since 1870. For more information, visit www.Herradura.com.

About the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Scheduled to make its debut on 6-8 May, 2022, the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is the sport's newest race on the Formula 1® calendar. Located in Miami Gardens, Florida, the world's top drivers are set to compete on a brand-new circuit located within the complex of the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team. The 5.41km Miami International Autodrome features 19 corners, three straights and has an estimated top speed of 320km/h.

The race will also provide an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region. Formula 1® and South Florida Motorsports are working closely with the local community to provide an allotment of discounted tickets for the residents of Miami Gardens, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport. Additionally, South Florida Motorsports have launched a programme to support both local businesses and the community to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being held in Miami Gardens. This includes a STEM education programme through F1 in Schools, as well as the opportunity for local restaurants to be part of the race weekend. Follow us at: Facebook: F1 Miami Grand Prix, Twitter: @F1Miami, Instagram: @F1MIA, LinkedIn: F1 Miami Grand Prix

About Playing for Change Foundation

For 15 years, the Playing for Change Foundation has used music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 15 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit online at www.playingforchange.org, email at info@playingforchange.org, follow: Facebook: PlayingForChangeFoundation, Instagram: @PlayingForChangeFoundation.

