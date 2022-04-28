Sun Life hosts first quarter 2022 earnings conference call

Sun Life logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1 (877) 658-9101, conference ID 6588671

Participant Dial In (International): (602) 563-8756, conference ID 6588671

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, 2022 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 6588671.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Krista Wilson Director, Corporate Communications T. 226-751-2391 krista.wilson@sunlife.com Investor Relations Contact: Yaniv Bitton Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets T. 416-979-6496 investor_relations@sunlife.com

