SS&C Finds Enterprises Look to Intelligent Automation to Maintain Business Productivity

A study released ahead of SS&C's Blue Prism World 2022 found enterprise organizations are concerned about meeting growth goals due to challenges in maintaining productivity

WINDSOR, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the results of SS&C Blue Prism research into business growth, productivity, and intelligent automation's role in enterprise development.

"Growth is constrained by an organization's ability to facilitate growth—servicing new customers and delivering the promised products or services," said Eric Tyree, Senior V.P., AI and Innovation at SS&C Blue Prism. "For most businesses, you need to hire more staff or automate to be more efficient and productive. Adding more staff supported by automation enables the people you have to upskill or free up their time from these unproductive activities."

The research, released ahead of Blue Prism World 2022, taking place virtually on May 10, surveyed 1,005 business decision-makers in enterprise organizations across Europe and North America and enriched the analysis with official government productivity figures from across regions. The findings highlight businesses found new ways to increase productivity. Key findings include:

67% of businesses have increased productivity in the past 12-18 months, with output per worker higher than ever before

However, 50% of enterprise businesses believe maintaining these productivity levels is a challenge. The key obstacles to maintaining productivity include the increasing cost of doing business and the talent shortage.

69% are planning to implement intelligent automation (IA) to improve productivity

According to the United Kingdom's ONS, labor productivity, measured by output per worker, exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time at the end of 2021. In the US, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased by 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, this is tempered by high inflation, high commodity prices and challenges with talent.

At Blue Prism World 2022, SS&C Blue Prism's customers will discuss how they are maintaining productivity and using IA strategically to reimagine work and deliver new business models, products, and services. Mike Megaw, Head of SS&C Blue Prism and SS&C's Intelligent Automation group, will kick off the conference. Additional speakers at the event include Abhi Kadian, Head of Robotics & Intelligent Automation Services at Westpac Banking Corporation, and Alastair Robertson, Head of CI, Automation and Predictive Analytics at Zurich.

Visit the event website for the full agenda, list of speakers, and register for Blue Prism World.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

