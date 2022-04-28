Real Luck Group Ltd. Files Full Year 2021 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, filed financial results for the full year 2021 on SEDAR .

Luckbox is a wagering platform built for a new generation of players, offering betting on esports, sports and casino games (CNW Group/Real Luck Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: "During fiscal 2021, our team worked to enhance and extend both our proprietary platform and infrastructure, positioning us to launch our player acquisition efforts in 2022. Our work has enabled us to develop and launch a next-generation wagering platform, powered by superior business intelligence infrastructure to support our player acquisition efforts, with the aim of optimizing marketing spend and player value.

"As part of our plan to build a betting platform for a new generation of players during 2021, we made hundreds of improvements to the platform, announced eight new partnerships and further strengthened our team.

"To compliment our core esports offering, we added sports wagering, enabling fans to bet on hundreds of daily markets on sports such as football, basketball, soccer and hockey.

"We concluded the year with the online casino launch, bringing an expected near-term revenue stream in a vertical where I have had prior successes throughout my career, including my tenure as CEO of Dunder.

"The completion of Private Placement of Special Warrants, with gross proceeds of $17.8 million, in March 2021 gave us a strong balance sheet, which we prudently manage. As of December 31, 2021, our cash balance was $14.4 million, we have no debt, leaving us in a strong position to deliver on our growth goals in 2022 and beyond.

"We are looking forward to launching our offerings in Ontario and expect to enter additional regulated markets during 2022.

"We remain focused on esports and casino wagering as well as growing our user base and are constantly evaluating opportunities to scale the business. Recent market developments and our robust balance sheet put us in a position of relative strength in order to do so and we will update investors on these initiatives as progess is made."

Subsequent events to Fiscal 2021

February 14 : Real Luck Group signed agreements with several key affiliate marketing networks to increase player traffic to Luckbox's next-generation esports, sports and casino real-money betting products.

March 1 : Appointed Benn Timbury as COO. Mr. Timbury's most recent role was with one of Europe's fastest growing start-ups, the Gibraltar -based Lottoland Group, which is active in 15 global markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 15 million customers.

March 9 : Appointed Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors Mr. Wänghammar was formerly Managing Director of Casino at PokerStars (acquired by Flutter Entertainment for US$6 billion in October 2019 ), and the CEO at Mr Green & Co online casino (acquired by William Hill for £242 million In October 2018 ).

March 24 : Announced a partnership with leading affiliate and performance marketing company Raketech Group Holding (STO: RAKE). The agreement builds upon prior agreements that Real Luck Group has signed with several key affiliate marketing networks to increase player traffic. Raketech, headquartered in Malta , operates more than 1,760 sites, driving active players to igaming brands.

April 13 : Announced a new partnership with online casino supplier Microgaming to add more than 100 games to Luckbox's casino including branded titles such as Jurassic World™, Game of Thrones™ and Lara Croft®. With the Microcaming content, Luckbox's casino now offers over 450 games for users to wager upon.

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.