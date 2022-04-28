Mobileum Announces Appointment of New Board Members

New members will help guide Mobileum in the next growth phase

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. The new appointees include Gavin Patterson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Salesforce, and Timur Akazhanov, Nishant Nayyar and Alexander Thorn, Managing Directors and Principal, respectively, at H.I.G. Capital.

The new appointees join Arun Sarin, former CEO of Vodafone; Ori Sasson, Co-Founder of Mobileum and Managing Partner of Primera Capital; Bobby Srinivasan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobileum; and Iveshu Bhatia and Timothy Mack, Managing Directors at Audax Private Equity, who have each been reappointed to the Board.

Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Gavin, Timur, Nishant, and Alex at this exciting time of growth for Mobileum. They bring proven track records and are influential leaders in the telecom and software spaces. Their expertise and leadership will further strengthen our ability to achieve our long-term growth strategy and create additional value for Mobileum's stakeholders."

Gavin Patterson brings a wealth of telecommunications, technology, and software experience. Currently President and Chief Revenue Officer at Salesforce, Mr. Patterson previously served as CEO at BT, played a key role at Virgin Media, and was European head of marketing at Procter & Gamble. As an expert in worldwide sales, modern sales distribution, and SaaS, he will help steer Mobileum's go-to-market and business development plans as the Company continues to expand its global footprint while tackling new 5G and private wireless network opportunities. Mr. Patterson is Chair of AIM-listed Elixirr Consulting, Chair of HRH The Prince of Wales's charity Business in the Community and is on the Governing Council of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Over the years, he has served on the Boards of many public and private equity-owned companies, including Fractal Analytics, Delta Fiber, British Airways, Tappit, The British Museum, and several tech start-ups.

Arun Sarin is the former CEO of telecom giant Vodafone Group plc, serving from 2003 until 2008. He was the driving force behind Vodafone's strategic move into emerging markets and data services, serving 300 million customers. Arun also serves on the Board of Directors of Ola Cabs, Cerence, Charles Schwab and Accenture. He has previously served on numerous Boards, including Cisco Systems, The Gap Inc., and Safeway Inc. In addition, Sarin was a non-executive director of the Court of the Bank of England and was named an Honorary Knight of the British Empire for his services to the communications industry.

Ori Sasson is the founding Partner of Primera Capital. He has invested widely in many segments of the high-tech sector and has chaired and founded pioneering companies in customer relationship management, wireless carrier services, global transportation logistics and managed services. Ori possesses extensive venture and hands-on business experience. Before founding Primera, Ori was a partner at Apax Partners. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, where he expanded the company's global market reach, recruited a top-notch international management team, and managed the company's acquisition by Paris-based Alcatel in the year 2000. Ori has used his business acumen to advise many young companies and has received numerous accolades, including the Bay Area Entrepreneur of the Year, 1997.

Timur Akazhanov, Nishant Nayyar and Alexander Thorn, Managing Directors and Principal, respectively, join the Board of Directors on behalf of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management. These appointments follow the March 2022 strategic investment by an affiliate of H.I.G. Technology Partners ("HTP") in Mobileum to help the Company accelerate technology investments and growth enabled by the roll-out of 5G technologies and private networks across the world. Timur, Nishant and Alex each bring more than a decade of private equity investing experience with a focus in tech-enabled services and software.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

