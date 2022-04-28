Lifestyle and Travel Expert with the Latest Trends in Sustainable Travel for the Mindful Traveler

NEW YORK , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



With sustainability top of mind for many Americans, mindful travel has become a natural extension of those conscious efforts among people looking to get away. New research from Booking.com indicates that 61% of Americans have a desire to travel more sustainably over the next year, which is a 15% increase since last year. With this sentiment on the rise, it is now easier for travelers to find sustainable stays with the newly implemented Travel Sustainable badge. The badge designates any kind of property – from apartments, B&Bs and holiday homes to hotels, resorts and even treehouses – with a combination of sustainable practices such as eliminating single-use plastics to offering tours and activities by local businesses and more.

Lifestyle and Travel Expert Carmen Ordonez shares the latest in sustainable travel including tips for finding and booking sustainable stays for Americans looking to make more mindful, conscious travel choices.

U.S. travelers are consciously planning their future trips with sustainability and climate change in mind; almost three quarters (73%) confirm that sustainable travel is important to them.

The digital travel leader also found that nearly half (45%) of surveyed Americans indicate that they actively look for information on the sustainability efforts of a property before they book their stay.

More than 100,000 properties globally are now being recognized for their sustainability efforts with the Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com, making it easier to search and book a sustainable stay.

Carmen Ordonez is leading on-air lifestyle and travel expert, TV Host, Spokesperson and founder behind Viva Fashion. She has appeared in several media outlets including The New York Times, The TODAY Show, Univision, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, CNN, Telemundo and InStyle Magazine to name a few. She is currently the host of "ION Style" on the ION Television Network and also shares her practical lifestyle advice on various TV shows including Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia and Univision's Despierta America. Launched in 2008, Viva Fashion features the latest in fashion, travel, beauty and lifestyle. She's received several awards for her work including being named a "Next Generation Latina" by MasterCard and a Top 25 Fashion Influencer by LATINA Magazine. Today her goal is to empower women through fashion and helping them be the best version of themselves by also leading a purposeful life. She currently travels across the U.S. participating in conferences and speaking engagements.



