Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Readiness for Summer Season

Leading pre-settlement funding firm can approve cases within 24-48 hours in what is expected to be the busiest summer funding period since pre-pandemic

NEWARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announces that they are prepared for a spike in lawsuit loan funding requests. All trends point toward a brisk return to this particular market, with settlement loan applications at levels not seen since before Covid. Legal-Bay's experienced staff is standing by to process the high number of applications and provide a quick turnaround time, usually in less than 48-hours once all documents have been received.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Summertime can be grueling for plaintiffs who find themselves without resources, especially as kids are getting out of school and parents need money for camp, vacations, and family activities. Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash this time of year, and is prepared to assist plaintiffs obtain the funds that will help them get back to living their lives.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "As Memorial Day approaches, we are already seeing a rise in car accident filings. Once summer truly gets underway, even more people will be on the road, unfortunately leading to more accidents and subsequent lawsuits. We're here to help our plaintiffs in any way we can, even if it's just by getting some money to families trying to have a fun summer."

If you're a plaintiff involved in any active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay is a leader in settlement loan services with some of the lowest rates in the industry. Any new clients that have an existing lawsuit and need cash now can apply for loan settlement funding. Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, car, truck, or boat accidents, and more.

Legal-Bay's presettlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC