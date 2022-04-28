Havas New York to Host Opening Reception for 5th Annual Ad Art Show

Specialty Clio in Contemporary Art to be Awarded to Winning Artist

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Havas New York, the North American flagship creative agency of global advertising and communications network Havas Group, will host a special opening reception for the 5th annual AD ART SHOW on May 3, which will include the announcement of a Specialty Clio in Contemporary Art. MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW, announced that more than 120 artists from advertising, commercial design, and related fields have been selected for the 5th annual Art exhibit.

On May 3, Havas New York is opening its doors to the artists, select press and art professionals, as well as the jury of well-known art collectors who will name this year's winners and award a Specialty Clio in Contemporary Art to the artist receiving top honors. The presentation will be live streamed at 7:00pm EST on MvVO ART Instagram (www.instagram.com/mvvoart/). All of the participating artists will receive art world exposure and opportunities to get discovered.

"We believe in the power of creativity across all walks of life, so we're thrilled to host the opening reception for the 2022 AD ART SHOW and celebrate the power of artistic discovery in the advertising industry," said Dan Lucey, chief creative officer of Havas New York.

For the 2022 edition, the show is returning to Westfield World Trade Center in New York City—a shopping and dining destination, transit hub and an iconic NYC architectural landmark by Santiago Calatrava. The artworks include paintings, sculpture, photography, and mixed media works, displayed inside the Oculus on Westfield's monumental, high-impact digital advertising screens from May 1 to May 31, 2022.

"AD ART SHOW bridges the gap between the art world and advertising by championing the artists working in advertising and celebrating their art," said Maria van Vlodrop, MvVO ART CEO and Founder. In 2020, Vlodop was named as a "Cultural Shaper" in Adweek's annual Creative 100 List.

During the month of May, visitors of AD ART SHOW are offered a free sweet and a coffee from show partner, Eataly (located in World Trade Center Tower 4). Works by AD ART SHOW artists are also for sale on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery page. www.artsy.net/partner/mvvo-art — the premiere art market site for collectors—offers artists another avenue for discovery and an opportunity for art lovers to acquire works early in art careers.

"We are very excited to partner again with the yearly MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW. This partnership enables us to display an extraordinary collection of Artwork created by some of the most talented artists in the world. The show offers an unexpected visual indulgence. We invite everyone to visit Westfield World Trade Center to experience this compelling art first-hand," said Loren Miller, SVP US Media and Strategic Partnerships.

AD ART SHOW launched in 2018 at Sotheby's New York and went all digital in 2019, 2020, and 2021 in the Oculus at the Westfield WTC. MvVO ART continues to innovate with each addition of the show, adding new opportunities for artists.

About Havas New York:

Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business. At Havas New York, we are a creative company with soul, breaking tradition in our category to help progressive marketers speak the modern language of advertising through culture, design, and technology—creating better, more meaningful brand experiences. Creatives are creators who deliver work designed to raise consciousness and inspire conversation in the real world, not the advertising space. Learn more at our website, ny.havas.com, or follow us on Twitter @HavasNYC, Facebook and Instagram @HavasNYC.

About MvVO ART:

MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW (the art of artists from advertising) is a New York based innovative art venture dedicated to creating new opportunities for artists, art lovers & brands to discover each other and form powerful partnerships. MvVO ART's Founder & CEO, Maria van Vlodrop is in Adweek's 100 Creative list as top ten cultural shaper in the pandemic and beyond.

Website: http://mvvoart.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mvvoart/ Maria van Vlodrop: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maria-van-vlodrop-4010392/

About The Westfield Network:

Launched in 2017, The Westfield Network is the largest digital out-of-home media network in the U.S. that features real-time capture of consumer engagement and demographics. It provides meaningful analytics to optimize advertising content, making it more relevant and engaging for the customers in proximity to a screen at any given time. More than 400 brands in leading consumer retail, luxury, entertainment, and telecom have advertised on the network to date.

