FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an industry leader in the wholesale fuel and c-store industry, Hutchinson Oil aims to partner with companies that can enhance their operation, improve their customer experience, and provide better working conditions for employees. Hutchinson has selected Gravitate to replace their legacy solution, with the goal of modernizing their operations and investing in the growth of their platform. Gravitate will bring the power of advanced technology to Hutchinson's business, helping to improve productivity and make better decisions.

Gravitate Announces Selection by Hutchinson Oil as Official Supply Optimization and Dispatch Partner

Gravitate was built to solve a gap that existed in fuel supply and dispatch software, where AI and automation could be used to solve complex problems. If a client needs to be able to supply sites at the lowest possible laid-in cost, as well as maximize the utilization of trucks and drivers, Gravitate has developed a solution. This is just one example of the many ways Gravitate's technology can offer a compelling return on investment. For clients like Hutchinson Oil, which operates a dynamic business with lots of moving parts, Gravitate's innovative software is the perfect companion.

Kurtis Hutchinson, VP of Fuels and third-generation owner, says about the partnership, "Gravitate was by far the best solution available on the market. It's really hard to find software that does the best buy piece well and has a user-friendly dispatch board and in-cab app, but they have figured it out."

For the goals Hutchinson Oil has set and the challenges they'll face, Gravitate will serve as a reliable partner, ideally suited to support their needs and propel their business onward and forward. Hutchinson adds, "The Gravitate team is really easy to work with, and they understand our business."

About Gravitate

Gravitate is a software company which provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors, and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of true business problems, their software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

Gravitate Contact: Tom Hunt

Tom@gravitate.energy

(713) 360 9941

