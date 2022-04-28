St. Jude Dream Home
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

OPELOUSAS, La., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $131,000, compared to net income of $83,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank)(PRNewswire)

"We've assembled a skilled and passionate team of bankers to transform our business plan to focus on serving as key catalysts for economic growth in our communities," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are deeply committed to helping local businesses grow so that, together, we can add jobs across our region. While our investments in our team, technology and re-branding weigh on our current financial performance, those investments will propel our growth in the coming years."

"If you want to grow your business and desire exceptional service, come see us," Zanco continued.  "We have the technology you need, and pride ourselves on going above and beyond for you. We'd love to earn your trust."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $132.0 million at March 31, 2022, up $161,000 from December 31, 2021. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan pay-offs totaled $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $841,000, compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans













     One- to four-family residential


$

87,144


$

87,303


$

(159)


-

%

     Commercial real estate



22,611



23,112



(501)


(2)


     Construction and land



4,739



4,079



660


16


     Multi-family residential



3,367



4,589



(1,222)


(27)


          Total real estate loans



117,861



119,083



(1,222)


(1)


Other loans













     Commercial and industrial



10,119



8,374



1,745


21


     Consumer



4,023



4,385



(362)


(8)


          Total other loans



14,142



12,759



1,383


11


               Total loans


$

132,003


$

131,842


$

161


-

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2022, up $358,000, or 29%, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.55% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.43% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, up $378,000 or 42%, compared to December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.96% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2021. The increase in NPAs and NPLs was primarily due to an increase in non-accruing one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $4,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.65% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.73% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans primarily reflects continued improvement in our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers.  The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $71,000 during the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $98.1 million at March 31, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $5.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $864,000 at December 31, 2021. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the first quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.31%, up 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


Increase (Decrease)

Available-for-sale, at fair value













     Mortgage-backed securities


$

70,149


$

74,663


$

(4,514)


(6)

%

     U. S. government and agency obligations



10,380



9,237



1,143


12


     Municipal obligations



4,120



4,439



(319)


(7)


          Total available-for-sale, at fair value



84,649



88,339



(3,690)


(4)


Held-to-maturity













     U. S. government and agency obligations



13,016



13,019



(3)


-


     Municipal obligations



476



479



(3)


(1)


          Total held-to-maturity



13,492



13,498



(6)


-


               Total investment securities


$

98,141


$

101,837


$

(3,696)


(4)

%

Deposits

Total deposits were $183.1 million at March 31, 2022, up $6.3 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in NOW accounts (up $3.6 million, or 10%) and demand deposits (up $2.8 million, or 9%).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$

33,056


$

30,299


$

2,757


9

%

NOW



37,916



34,357



3,559


10


Money market



19,358



18,878



480


3


Savings



27,215



26,698



517


2


Certificates of deposit



65,539



66,563



(1,024)


(2)


     Total deposits


$

183,084


$

176,795


$

6,289


4

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $44,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $89,000, or 37%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $17,000, or 16%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $58,000, or 4%).

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.






















Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



















     Loans receivable(1)


$

130,755


$

1,563


4.85

%


$

137,190


$

1,621


4.69

%

     Investment securities(TE)



101,348



329


1.31




78,455



240


1.24


     Other interest earning assets



39,605



19


0.20




58,706



23


0.15


          Total interest-earning assets(TE)


$

271,708


$

1,911


2.85

%


$

274,351


$

1,884


2.73

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



















     NOW, money market and savings
     accounts


$

81,885


$

24


0.12

%


$

78,822


$

24


0.12

%

     Certificates of deposit



65,939



68


0.42




67,798



85


0.49


          Total interest-bearing deposits



147,824



92


0.25




146,620



109


0.29


     FHLB advances



9,034



68


3.02




8,989



68


3.03


          Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

156,858


$

160


0.41

%


$

155,609


$

177


0.45

%

Net interest-earning assets


$

114,850








$

118,742







Net interest income; average interest
rate spread(TE)





$

1,751


2.44

%





$

1,707


2.28

%

Net interest margin(TE)(2)








2.61

%








2.48

%



(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $197,000, down $27,000, or 12%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decline in income from service charges on deposits accounts.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.2 million, down $12,000, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Declines across most non-interest expense items were largely offset by increases in franchise and shares tax expense and advertising and marketing expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $39,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the absence of severance costs and fewer working days in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by additional expenses related to our benefit plans.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $42,000 for the first quarter of 2022, up $34,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the costs incurred for the planned re-branding of the Bank.

Franchise and shares tax expense totaled $58,000 for the first quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank converted from the mutual to the stock-form of ownership and established Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. as its holding company. As a result, the Company became subject to franchise tax and the Bank became subject to shares tax for 2022.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.












CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION














(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


3/31/2022


12/31/2021



3/31/2021(1)

ASSETS











     Non-interest-bearing cash


$

511


$

4,933



$

5,790

     Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



39,585



35,951




31,281

          Total cash and cash equivalents



40,096



40,884




37,071

     Investment securities:











          Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



84,649



88,339




26,493

          Securities held-to-maturity



13,492



13,498




17,517

     Loans receivable, net of unearned income



132,003



131,842




145,638

     Allowance for loan losses



(2,173)



(2,276)




(2,962)

          Loans receivable, net



129,830



129,566




142,676

     Accrued interest receivable



536



579




532

     Foreclosed assets



320



340




535

     Premises and equipment, net



6,475



6,577




5,452

     Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,794



1,793




1,791

     Bank-owned life insurance



8,824



3,303




3,235

     Other assets



1,256



470




1,187

TOTAL ASSETS


$

287,272


$

285,349



$

236,489












LIABILITIES











     Deposits:











          Non-interest-bearing


$

33,056


$

30,299



$

30,024

          Interest-bearing



150,028



146,496




146,392

               Total deposits



183,084



176,795




176,416

     Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,063



9,018




8,883

     Other liabilities



663



1,190




833

TOTAL LIABILITIES



192,810



187,003




186,132












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











     Common stock



53



53




-

     Additional paid-in capital



50,821



50,802




-

     Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan



(4,126)



(4,179)




-

     Retained earnings



52,222



52,353




50,577

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(4,508)



(683)




(220)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



94,462



98,346




50,357

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

287,272


$

285,349



$

236,489



(1)

Data at March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


3/31/2021(1)

INTEREST INCOME










     Loans receivable, including fees


$

1,563


$

1,621


$

1,808

     Investment securities



329



240



121

     Other



19



23



14

          Total interest income



1,911



1,884



1,943

INTEREST EXPENSE










     Deposits



92



109



155

     Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



68



68



68

          Total interest expense



160



177



223

               Net interest income



1,751



1,707



1,720

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(71)



(374)



-

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
loan losses



1,822



2,081



1,720

NON-INTEREST INCOME










     Service charges on deposit accounts



168



193



123

     Gain on sale of fixed assets



-



-



25

     Bank-owned life insurance



21



23



22

     Other



8



8



17

          Total non-interest income



197



224



187

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE










     Salaries and employee benefits



1,261



1,300



1,067

     Occupancy and equipment



210



220



182

     Data processing and communication



208



221



174

     Professional fees



140



133



73

     Directors' fees



55



68



71

     ATM and debit card



49



64



43

     Foreclosed assets, net



(17)



1



(7)

     Advertising and marketing



42



8



9

     Franchise and shares tax



58



-



-

     Other



182



185



114

          Total non-interest expense



2,188



2,200



1,726

Income (loss) before income tax expense



(169)



105



181

Income tax expense (benefit)



(38)



22



30

NET INCOME (LOSS)


$

(131)


$

83


$

151











Earnings (loss) per share - basic


$

(0.03)


$

0.02


$

N/A



(1)

Data for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
















Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


3/31/2021(1)

EARNINGS DATA













     Total interest income


$

1,911



$

1,884



$

1,943


     Total interest expense



160




177




223


          Net interest income



1,751




1,707




1,720


     Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(71)




(374)




-


     Total non-interest income



197




224




187


     Total non-interest expense



2,188




2,200




1,726


     Income tax expense (benefit)



(38)




22




30


          Net income (loss)


$

(131)



$

83



$

151















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA













     Total assets


$

286,646



$

288,852



$

229,674


     Total interest-earning assets



271,708




274,351




215,635


     Total loans



130,755




137,190




149,183


     Total interest-bearing deposits



147,824




146,620




142,526


     Total interest-bearing liabilities



156,858




155,609




151,380


     Total deposits



179,615




185,660




169,339


     Total equity



97,165




92,942




50,704















SELECTED RATIOS













     Return on average assets



(0.19)

%



0.11

%



0.27

%

     Return on average equity



(0.55)




0.35




1.21


     Efficiency ratio



112.32




113.93




90.51


     Average equity to average assets



33.90




32.18




22.08


     Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)



57.98




63.51




41.09


     Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)



28.39




27.38




22.01


     Total risk-based capital ratio(2)



59.23




64.77




42.36


     Net interest margin(TE)



2.61




2.48




3.24















ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES













     Beginning balance


$

2,276



$

2,646



$

3,022


     Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(71)




(374)




-


     Charge-offs



(63)




-




(89)


     Recoveries



31




4




29


          Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(32)




4




(60)


     Ending balance


$

2,173



$

2,276



$

2,962















CREDIT QUALITY













Non-accruing loans


$

1,269



$

890



$

954


Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



-




1




261


     Total non-performing loans



1,269




891




1,215


Foreclosed assets



320




340




535


     Total non-performing assets


$

1,589



$

1,231



$

1,750















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.96

%



0.68

%



0.83

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.55




0.43




0.74




(1)

Data at and for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-bancorp-inc-announces-2022-first-quarter-results-301534831.html

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

