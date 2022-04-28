CADMIUM LAUNCHES LEAD RETRIEVAL PRODUCT

The leading learning event technology provider promotes profitable exhibitor experiences with

FOREST HILL, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium announced today that they have launched a cutting-edge lead retrieval solution that streamlines revenue generation for exhibitors at in-person and hybrid events.

The product launch underscores Cadmium's commitment to building an all-in-one event and learning platform that maximizes revenue and lowers operational costs for content-driven organizations such as associations, nonprofits, and more.

Forming a vital component of the company's event management suite, the product enables exhibitors to scan the badges of event attendees to capture key information in an instant. They can then ask qualifying questions, rank prospects, and add personal annotations for follow-up conversations. These and other features of the technology streamline lead generation and assist with the sales process post-event.

Built with efficiency and ease-of-use in mind, Cadmium's lead retrieval solution offers several advantages unmatched by similar products in the event technology industry:

Exhibitors can scan and qualify leads on any Android or iOS device, thus eliminating the need for rental devices.

The technology is built into eventScribe—the same mobile application used by attendees to view the event schedule, session details, exhibitor details, and more. Exhibitors do not need to download a dedicated app for lead retrieval.

Real-time analytics feed into another Cadmium product: the Exhibitor Harvester. Post-event, exhibitors can easily follow up with leads anytime, anywhere by viewing their information in the same system they used to submit logos, descriptions, and more.

The same product can be expanded to include session scanning for accreditation purposes or verification of continuing education credits.

"Attracting and retaining exhibitors is a crucial goal for our customers," said Michelle Wyatt, President of Cadmium. "Our lead retrieval solution puts all the relevant information right onto exhibitors' own devices. Real-time reports make it easy to turn leads into sales without delay."

Lead Retrieval marks the most recent addition to Cadmium's ever-growing suite of event and learning technology. Other recent product launches include badge printing, online registration, and Conference365—a perpetual learning platform where organizations can monetize conference content year-round.

Whether used on its own or in conjunction with their other products, Cadmium Lead Retrieval will promote profitable event experiences for exhibitors and meeting planners alike.

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, at 3 PM EDT, Cadmium will host a webinar showcasing Lead Retrieval. Interested individuals can register here.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com

