Bloomberg Law Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it has been named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Legal Solution category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology. To learn more about Bloomberg Law, visit http://onb-law.com/p6Ap50IUEcN.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

Bloomberg Law has been recognized as a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Legal Solution category.

Bloomberg Law is a fully integrated platform designed to meet the needs of legal professionals with a collection of workflow tools and AI-powered technology that go beyond the traditional resources legal professionals expect, helping them get the job done faster and smarter.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Bloomberg Law was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

"We are proud that Bloomberg Law's single platform legal solution has been recognized by SIIA and the CODiE awards," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "This is an achievement for the entire Bloomberg Law team, who works hard to deliver a combination of technology, content, news, and business intelligence that seamlessly integrates with the workflow of legal professionals to improve efficiency and save time."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

For more information about SIIA and CODiE, visit https://www.siia.net/CODiE/.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law