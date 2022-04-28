Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Releases Q1 Consumer Data Revealing 2022 Wedding Trends

The Aisle Report by Azazie Announces Quarterly Consumer Information and Trends in the Bridal Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, released its Q1 consumer data polling of more than 2,000 customers. The Aisle Report marks Azazie's inaugural edition of its consumer information and trends, the latest resource which will be released on a quarterly basis.

The data was collected from January through March 2022. Among the findings, the report confirmed:

There has been a 25% increase in spending for weddings, proving that wedding celebrations are in full swing.

In fact, 45.8% of Azazie customers say they are having or attending a wedding with over 100 people in 2022.

Rustic wedding décor is in – Azazie found that 42.3% of consumers go with that aesthetic, while 23.5% pick modern, 20.4% traditional and 13.7% boho.

Price is a huge factor when selecting a wedding dress – 75.8% of brides search by cost when shopping for bridal gowns.

When it comes to spending, Azazie found that 48.1% of brides would spend $1,000 or more on their wedding dress, while 12.4% would spend $3,000 or less. Azazie is notorious for its dresses at affordable prices.

This past wedding season, Azazie saw a popular trend called the "Bridgerton Bride" – inspired by Netflix's Emmy-nominated drama series set in the 19th century in the Regency era. To emulate this specific look, Azazie found that brides selected corset dresses, floral dresses, cap sleeves, pearl accessories, satin dresses, and even satin pantsuits.

View The Aisle Report here . The Aisle Report will be available for download on Azazie's website at https://www.azazie.com/press .

