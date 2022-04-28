Avelo Airlines Celebrates First Anniversary of Inaugural Flight

Avelo surpasses flying 5,300 flights and 630,000 Customers in first year

Avelo giving away 12 months of free flights in One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes

HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, Avelo Airlines took flight for the first time from its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) for the North Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). Today, Avelo celebrates the first anniversary of that inaugural flight which ushered in a new era of choice, convenience and low fares as America's first new airline in nearly 15 years.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "One year ago, we endeavored to bring more choice, convenience and everyday affordability to an industry beleaguered by two decades of competition-crushing consolidation. I'm very proud of the different and better kind of airline we are building, even as unprecedented challenges continued to confront the airline industry. We've come a long way and still have a long way to go — but we're off to a great start."

Since that first flight, Avelo has flown more than 5,300 flights and 630,000 Customers. Over the course of flying more than 4 million miles this past year, Avelo has achieved a systemwide on-time arrival rate of 82% and a cancellation rate of well below 1%.

Levy added, "I want to thank Avelo's 400 Crewmembers, Customers and Investors for making today's milestone possible and for the strong tailwind you are giving the next phase of our growth. I'm very excited about the magnitude of opportunity ahead of us as record numbers of travelers return to the skies. Avelo is the convenient, affordable and caring airline travelers have been waiting for."

Since taking flight 12 months ago, Avelo has expanded its fleet from three 737s to eight 737s today (three 737-800s and five 737-700s). The additional aircraft enabled Avelo to expand to the East Coast last November with the opening of the airline's second base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Earlier today, Avelo also announced plans to open its third base this June at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Over the past year, Avelo's nationwide network has grown from 12 to 27 destinations.

The airline is celebrating its first year of flying by giving away 12 months of free flights in the Avelo One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes*. One grand prize winner will receive two pairs of roundtrip tickets every month for one year. The tickets can be used on any Avelo route. Sweepstakes entry details and rules are available at AveloAir.com/OneYearSweepstakes.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo currently serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The Avelo One Year Anniversary Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 US States and D.C., 18 and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends M‍ay 17, 20‍22. Subject to complete Official Rules (https://www.aveloair.com/oneyearsweepstakes#rules). This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Instagram. Your personal information will only be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy and as permitted by law.

