Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Three Months ended February 28, 2022
- Net loss of $216 million primarily a result of $252 million net non-cash aircraft impairment charges for Russia-based aircraft(1)
- Total revenues of $255 million and Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $232 million
- Customer collections for the fourth quarter represented 103% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type leases, excluding one-time Russia-related items
- Sold eight aircraft for proceeds of $83 million and a Gain on sale of flight equipment of $8 million
- Acquired six aircraft, including one A320neo, one A321neo and two Embraer E2 aircraft leased to KLM Cityhopper with a further Embraer E2 aircraft delivered to the airline in March
Full Year ended February 28, 2022
- Cash flows from operations increased 113% compared to fiscal year 2020
- Customer collections for fiscal year 2021 represented 95% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type leases, excluding one-time Russia-related items
- Acquired eighteen aircraft during the fiscal year 2021, fourteen of which were new high-efficiency low-emission A320neo, 737-MAX, and E2 family aircraft
- Sold fifteen aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $211 million and a total gain on sale of $26 million; average age of aircraft sold was 16 years
- Executed approximately 190 transactions for the fiscal year, comprised of lease agreements, purchases and sales
(1)
Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.
(2)
Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.
Liquidity
- As of April 1, 2022, total liquidity of $2.1 billion includes $1.4 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.2 billion of unrestricted cash, $0.1 billion of contracted asset sales, and $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through April 1, 2023
- We have 219 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.4 billion
STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our fourth fiscal quarter opened with the Omicron variant and ended with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We repossessed two aircraft from one of our former Russian customers and we are tirelessly working on the remaining aircraft. Despite this challenge, demand for travel elsewhere continues to improve and markets are opening, further proving the resiliency of the aircraft leasing sector."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "Aircastle remains focused on liquidity while moving forward with strategic, new-technology investments. All aircraft lessors will manage through this crisis in Eastern Europe, but we believe our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing strategically position us for disciplined future growth."
Aviation Assets
As of February 28, 2022, Aircastle owned 251 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.5 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $298 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 6,464
$ 6,688
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 5,352
$ 5,432
Number of Aircraft
251
252
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
219
219
Number of Lessees
81
75
Number of Countries
45
43
Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2)
10.2
10.6
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2)
4.9
4.2
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the fourth quarter(3)
95.6%
93.7%
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the year ended(3)
94.2%
94.5%
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)
$ 298
$ 312
Number of Aircraft
9
9
(1)
Calculated using Net Book Value at period end.
(2)
Weighted by Net Book Value.
(3)
Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate was primarily due to early terminations.
(1)
Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
February 28,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 167,891
$ 578,004
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,791
2,594
Accounts receivable
63,666
82,572
Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,766,429 and
6,313,950
6,492,471
Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,764 and $864, respectively
150,325
195,376
Unconsolidated equity method investment
38,317
35,377
Other assets
356,326
311,944
Total assets
$ 7,093,266
$ 7,698,338
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs
$ 684,039
$ 768,850
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs
3,835,841
4,366,261
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
177,424
174,267
Lease rentals received in advance
37,361
58,013
Security deposits
69,189
80,699
Maintenance payments
459,713
519,178
Total liabilities
5,263,567
5,967,268
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation
—
—
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,878,774
1,485,777
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(49,075)
245,293
Total shareholders' equity
1,829,699
1,731,070
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,093,266
$ 7,698,338
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 169,434
$ 137,854
$ 595,236
$ 611,421
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
2,356
3,311
10,733
18,215
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(164)
(5,481)
(20,190)
(22,842)
Maintenance revenue
70,826
51,161
152,030
172,668
Total lease revenue
242,452
186,845
737,809
779,462
Gain on sale of flight equipment
8,057
9,355
26,001
33,536
Other revenue
4,336
1,328
5,977
19,290
Total revenues
254,845
197,528
769,787
832,288
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
87,220
84,711
337,528
347,517
Interest, net
50,387
61,343
214,352
235,338
Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-based
17,624
17,515
66,338
88,413
Provision for credit losses
(40)
2
930
5,258
Impairment of flight equipment
341,324
126,028
452,250
425,579
Maintenance and other costs
6,891
5,961
31,166
20,005
Total operating expenses
503,406
295,560
1,102,564
1,122,110
Other income (expense):
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(2,532)
(14,156)
(2,640)
Merger expenses
—
(114)
—
(32,605)
Other
—
—
57,682
(191)
Total other income (expense)
—
(2,646)
43,526
(35,436)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of
(248,561)
(100,678)
(289,251)
(325,258)
Income tax provision (benefit)
(30,875)
(4,502)
(7,998)
10,236
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax
1,834
348
3,044
2,326
Net loss
$ (215,852)
$ (95,828)
$ (278,209)
$ (333,168)
Preference share dividends
(10,501)
—
(16,159)
—
Net loss available to common shareholders
$ (226,353)
$ (95,828)
$ (294,368)
$ (333,168)
Total comprehensive loss available to common shareholders
$ (226,353)
$ (95,828)
$ (294,368)
$ (333,168)
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended February 28,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (278,209)
$ (333,168)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
337,528
347,517
Amortization of deferred financing costs
16,267
14,791
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
20,190
22,842
Deferred income taxes
(9,386)
6,506
Non-cash share-based payment expense
—
28,049
Collections on net investments in leases
14,297
16,859
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(123,969)
(135,115)
Gain on the sale of flight equipment
(26,001)
(33,536)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
14,156
2,640
Impairment of flight equipment
452,250
425,579
Provision for credit losses
930
5,258
Other
(3,043)
(2,305)
Changes on certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
16,948
(57,292)
Other assets
(29,963)
(66,290)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(5,716)
(13,655)
Lease rentals received in advance
(23,414)
(53,658)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities
372,865
175,022
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(795,426)
(145,589)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
210,718
180,342
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales
(202)
(13,024)
Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings
104
419
Other
(1,694)
(676)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(586,500)
21,472
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of shares
—
(25,536)
Parent contribution at Merger
—
25,536
Net proceeds from preference share issuance
392,997
—
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
20,000
1,932,943
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(646,943)
(1,697,662)
Deferred financing costs
(5,339)
(12,832)
Debt extinguishment costs
(13,372)
(1,524)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
88,891
87,510
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(26,857)
(71,743)
Dividends paid
(5,658)
(24,025)
Net cash and restricted cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(196,281)
212,667
Net decrease increase in cash and restricted cash:
(409,916)
409,161
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year
580,598
171,437
Cash and restricted cash at end of year
$ 170,682
$ 580,598
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (215,852)
$ (95,828)
$ (278,209)
$ (333,168)
Depreciation
87,220
84,711
337,528
347,517
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
164
5,481
20,190
22,842
Interest, net
50,387
61,343
214,352
235,338
Income tax provision (benefit)
(30,875)
(4,502)
(7,998)
10,236
EBITDA
(108,956)
51,205
285,863
282,765
Adjustments:
Impairment of flight equipment
341,324
126,028
452,250
425,579
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
2,532
14,156
2,640
Non-cash share-based payment expense
—
—
—
28,049
Merger expenses(1)
—
114
—
35,165
Loss on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts
—
—
—
19
Contract termination expense
—
—
—
172
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 232,368
$ 179,879
$ 752,269
$ 774,389
______________
(1)
Includes $32.6 million in Other income (expense) and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
