SensiML Delivers New AI Accelerator Core Support for Silicon Labs MG24 and BG24 Series 2 Bluetooth® Wireless SoCs

Integrates New SiLabs SoC AI Accelerated SoCs in SensiML Analytics Toolkit Design Flow

Speeds Processing and Reduces Power Consumption for AI/ML Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced it has added support for Silicon Labs' new MG24 and BG24 Series 2 Bluetooth® wireless SoCs within its SensiML Analytics Toolkit embedded development software. The MG24 and BG24 are noteworthy for their inclusion of a specialized AI accelerator and co-optimized TensorFlow library as part of these Matter-ready wireless SoCs for IoT edge applications.

SensiML provides embedded edge AI tools with the most complete end-to-end AI workflow addressing all aspects of AI development from advanced data collection and labeling to code generation and validation; and now extends its powerful yet easy-to-use AutoML software to these latest Silicon Labs AI accelerated SoCs. With support for the MG24 and BG24 AI accelerator, SensiML can deliver highly optimized performance up to 4x faster at one sixth the power for applications that utilize the TensorFlow Lite neural network classifier engine. These attributes are particularly valuable for audio, high data-rate sensors, and battery-powered IoT sensor applications, which are becoming ubiquitous.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit provides a complete solution for creating AI/ML based designs targeted for intelligent IoT devices. The toolkit complements the AI acceleration capabilities built into the Silicon Labs MG24 and BG24 SoCs – allowing developers to quickly create sophisticated, low power intelligent IoT endpoints. SensiML's tools also dramatically reduce development complexity by automating the design flow and optimizing the resulting firmware to deliver high quality results while keeping the memory and power footprint as small as possible.

Applications which can particularly benefit from the combined SensiML and Silicon Labs solution include acoustic event detection, motion analysis, gesture and keyword recognition, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance.

"Both compute-intensive and battery-powered IoT applications will gain advantages from this partnership effort," said, Chris Rogers, chief executive officer at SensiML "In both cases the processing will execute more quickly, delivering faster results and simultaneously saving power."

"SensiML successfully partnered with us previously to support our Thunderboard Sense 2 development board and its associated EFR32 multi-protocol radio SoC," said Ross Sabolcik, Senior Vice President of Industrial and Commercial IoT at Silicon Labs. "We're very pleased to be collaborating with them again to provide complete, performance and power-optimized intelligent AI/ML-based IoT solutions."

The latest version of the SensiML Analytics Toolkit includes optimizations to support the AI accelerator core in the SiLabs MG24 and BG24 Series 2 Bluetooth® wireless SoCs as part of SensiML toolkit custom Knowledge Packs. These Knowledge Packs can be readily integrated into customized firmware applications and can be generated in binary, library, and full C source code formats. Also included in the latest SensiML release is support for the Silicon Labs EFR32xG24 Dev Kit (xG24-DK2601B) boards allowing developers to rapidly evaluate a diverse array of sensor applications using the xG24 AI capabilities with SensiML on this sensor-packed small form factor IoT kit.

For more information on SensiML's support of the Silicon Labs MG24 and BG24 SoCs, visit https://sensiml.com/blog/creating-an-acoustic-smarthome-sensor-with-silabs-xg24-platform.

For SensiML's overall offerings with Silicon Labs visit https://sensiml.com/partners/silabs.

For more information on Silicon Labs, visit: https://www.silabs.com/.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (Nasdaq: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives.

