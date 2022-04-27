SafeLease Welcomes Deepak Surana as Chief Product Officer

Product management expert joins executive team to lead development of SafeLease's next generation commercial real estate platform

Surana has led the design and build of world-class desktop and mobile platforms for businesses including Accenture, Dun & Bradstreet, Blackboard, and more

His expertise will support the development and ongoing expansion of the SafeLease platform and product suite

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeLease, the leader in self-storage tenant protection, today announced the appointment of Deepak Surana as Chief Product Officer. Surana will lead the product management, product design, and engineering teams to develop SafeLease's proprietary platform and expand its product suite.

Deepak Surana, Chief Product Officer at SafeLease (PRNewswire)

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Surana has proven experience building world-class products for businesses including Accenture, Dun & Bradstreet, and Blackboard.

"We are building a platform to help small and mid-size property owners maximize their revenue potential," says Steven Stein, Founder and CEO at SafeLease. "Deepak combines a strategic mindset with the technical expertise to realize our vision for SafeLease's product suite."

"The self-storage market is primed for a modern suite of revenue-focused products and SafeLease is the company that's going to deliver," says Deepak Surana, Chief Product Officer at SafeLease. "We're fusing superior platform capabilities with a seamless user experience to provide property owners with the tools, technology, and infrastructure they need to turn risk into revenue."

Prior to joining SafeLease, Surana served as SVP of Product and Engineering at Outbound Engine where he developed and managed product and engineering activities for a $20M+ portfolio of marketing automation products. During his tenure, Surana secured the lowest customer churn rate in company history and led development of its mobile app which reached 70% client adoption. Outbound Engine was acquired by Elm Street Technology in 2021 at which time Surana was promoted to General Manager.

About SafeLease

SafeLease is a leading provider of self-storage tenant protection and revenue management software. The company leverages technology and a partner-centric business model to create new revenue channels that maximize the value of commercial property assets.

The company is headquartered in Austin, TX and works with commercial real estate owners across the United States. Learn more at safelease.com.

SafeLease (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SafeLease