PETE DAVIDSON STARS IN NEW H&M CAMPAIGN CAPTURING THE FRESH ENERGY IN MENSWEAR

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to announce that Pete Davidson is the face of its brand-new menswear campaign, The campaign captures the fresh energy in men's fashion, such as freedom of expression and self-confidence in personal style every single moment. It's an invitation to turn up the volume, have fun, be bold and add fresh pieces to much-loved wardrobe favorites. Create the moment with new and upcoming collections at hm.com and H&M stores worldwide.

"Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience. We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content. The clothes are comfortable and feel great to wear which is what I love about H&M," says Pete Davidson.

"We are thrilled that Pete Davidson is the face of our new menswearcampaign. Pete encapsulates everything H&M loves about the new menswear mood, with his self-confidence and play with personal style. He is so relatable, inspiring guys around the world to create the moment with their look themselves," says Henrik Nordvall, Global Business Unit Director for Menswear at H&M.

H&M's new campaign celebrates the new menswear movement that puts personal style to the front of stage. As traditional codes break down and a new generation finds its own language, men's fashion becomes a place where every moment counts. The campaign shows the power of clothes to express who we are, no matter what the occasion.

The campaign features a cast wearing the new season of H&M pieces mixed with favorites from past H&M menswear collections, reflecting the new mood in fashion inspired by evolution. The campaign encourages men around the world to enjoy what they already own, buy vintage, and add new pieces that matter from H&M's menswear collections. It's a holistic approach that moves beyond complete seasonal changes to a new way of fashion for all of us.

Pete Davidson is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer, one of the world's biggest stars thanks to his humor, talent and approachability. Pete has been on the cast of Saturday Night Live since he was 20 years old, and has also co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the film King of Staten Island. His personal style is as individual as his humor, recognized for his experimentation and play with fashion.

