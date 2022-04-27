NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND AND HOLDS TWENTY-SEVENTH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced that the Corporation will pay a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2022.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. held its twenty-seventh annual shareholders' meeting on April 26, 2022. The shareholders elected Stephen E. Zahn and Christopher D. Cook as directors of the company for terms to expire in 2025. The shareholders approved the Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. 2022 Equity Incentive Plan.

The book value of NIDB's stock was $37.60 per common share as of March 31, 2022. At the close of business on April 25, 2022, the stock price was $46.40 per common share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,205,435. The annualized dividend yield at the current stock price is 2.6%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

