Built In Honors Head of Talent Acquisition at Axle in Its 2022 Moxie Awards

Alicia Kortmeyer Is Recognized as an Outstanding Woman in Tech

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Alicia Kortmeyer at Axle was selected as a winner of its 2022 Moxie Awards. The annual awards program recognizes women in tech who have made outsized contributions to their workplaces, communities and the industry as a whole.

"We are beyond proud of Alicia being featured in this group of high-achievers," says Bharath Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Axle. "Alicia sets the standard for a wonderfully thoughtful and open culture that is felt throughout our remote organization. The honor couldn't go to a more deserving individual."

Built In's open call for nominations saw more than 900 entries for 2022. An esteemed panel of judges, all senior women leaders in tech, reviewed the nominations and chose 100 women whom they believe showed the most "moxie." Built In defines moxie as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how. Over the course of their careers, these professionals have defined excellence in many ways, from their achievements thus far to their commitment to championing other women.

"We're proud to offer a program that empowers the industry to join Built In's commitment to celebrating women on the rise," says Sheridan Orr, CMO of Built In. "The 2022 winners represent the industry's future leaders, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to thrive as they advance in their careers. We know they'll make the industry stronger for their presence."

Built In's Moxie Awards Program was eligible for individual contributors, managers and directors — those with room to grow in their careers — who work in the technology industry. Nominations were accepted for any person who identifies as woman, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex.

Read about the winners here .

Axle is the all-in-one financial services platform that is rapidly disrupting the $250 billion freight intermediary market. Its proprietary technology allows freight brokers to simplify their financing operations and easily access the working capital they need to grow. Axle automates invoicing, collections, and payments - ultimately delivering a better customer experience. A remote-first company, Axle has been named a Best Place To Work by Built In .

