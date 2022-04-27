Blockchain-Powered Investment Platform Brightvine Announces Strategic Venture with Angel Oak Ventures

Brightvine and Angel Oak will focus on tapping innovative blockchain technology to improve efficiencies and open new investment opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightvine, LLC ("Brightvine"), the blockchain-powered investment platform enabling vetted issuers of high-quality, real-world assets to connect with digital investors, and Angel Oak Ventures ("Angel Oak"), the technology venture arm of Angel Oak Companies, a pioneer in innovative mortgage credit solutions, today announced a new strategic venture in which Angel Oak will explore the opportunity to leverage Brightvine's innovative blockchain to open new investment avenues and improve efficiencies for investors.

Brightvine (PRNewswire)

"Angel Oak is an industry pioneer with a proven track record of success and shares our belief that democratizing financial markets begins with updating antiquated technological infrastructure to open new avenues of liquidity for institutions and issuers," said Joe Vellanikaran, CEO of Brightvine. "Our endeavor with Angel Oak will leverage the cutting-edge technology of the Web3 and DeFi spaces to open up access to assets with proven real-world value and positive global impact, marking an important milestone in rebuilding the financial ecosystem to truly deliver on the longstanding potential of blockchain to disrupt and equalize the mortgage industry."

This new venture rolls out at a key moment in today's blockchain revolution. Innovators like Brightvine are paving the way for a new era of finance, one that seeks to provide better access to parts of the market that have been traditionally blocked to the average investor. Overtime, Brightvine's Web3-powered platform and Angel Oak's extensive structured credit expertise will empower investors by offering greater access to unique investment opportunities while reducing the friction of traditional secondary markets.

"Working with Brightvine will help us deliver on our commitment to continuously advance our technologies and bring new, innovative products to a demanding market – Brightvine offers a real world application of the potential of blockchain to transform the mortgage industry" said Sreeni Prabhu, Co-CEO and managing partner at Angel Oak. "We take pride in delivering the highest quality products to a wide investor base and believe that Brightvine's technology will enable us to continue that mission on an even larger scale."

The Brightvine platform will provide a seamless way for Angel Oak and other issuers to tokenize their real-world assets, create on-chain funds and investment vehicles with those assets, and leverage the power of DeFi to open new secondary markets.

About Brightvine



Brightvine is on a mission to extend access and expand wealth by enabling vetted issuers of high-quality real-world assets to create new connections with today's forward thinking digital investors. By harnessing the latest Web3 technologies, Brightvine's investment technology platform provides institutions and investment managers the ability to seamlessly raise funds on the blockchain. Headquartered in San Francisco with employees located across the U.S. Brightvine is backed by strategic investors from the financial services industry. Learn more at www.brightvine.com .

To learn more and/or to set up a press interview with Brightvine CEO Joe Vellanikaran, please contact brightvine@finnpartners.com .

About Angel Oak Ventures



Angel Oak Ventures is a company focused on financial disintermediation and data analytics platforms that utilize the intellectual property of Angel Oak Companies to provide solutions to retail and institutional clients. The company is focused on initiatives that will encourage the democratization of investing and enable investors and borrowers to conduct business in a frictionless manner.

To learn more and/or to set up a press interview with Angel Oak Ventures, please contact trevor@gregoryfca.com.

Disclaimers



Brightvine is not a FINRA member broker-dealer. For any activities indicated that may require FINRA membership, Brightvine is not conducting such activities until it has obtained FINRA's approval as a broker-dealer, in general, and for such activities, in particular.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brightvine