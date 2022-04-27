ARISTOCRAT GAMING™ GOES BIG!

Aristocrat Gaming and Fremont Street Experience Create First-Of-Its Kind Partnership

Custom canopy message debuts this week

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ leads the gaming industry with landmark agreements, cabinets, and games, and now the company has entered another first-of-its kind partnership, this time with the Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas.

Aristocrat is the world's first slot manufacturer to create an invitation to play on the world's largest single video screen – the 136,000-square foot canopy over the Fremont Street Experience.

The partnership begins with an action-packed new video that debuted on the canopy's screens in Las Vegas. The show highlights Aristocrat's biggest game themes, which are real fan favorites.

"At Aristocrat, we go big for our customers and with invitations to play. We bring the biggest brands, the best games, and the best cabinets together to create memorable gaming experiences unlike anything else in the industry. Now, we are bringing our most popular games to this larger-than-life format, and what better way to continue to tell that story than with the Fremont Street Experience," said Tommy O'Brien, President of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA.

"We are proud that industry leader Aristocrat chose the world-class Viva Vision screen to share their messaging in a unique and one-of-a kind environment. Top brands are recognizing the reach of Fremont Street Experience as we attract over 24 million annual visitors," said Fremont Street Experience President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Simon. "This groundbreaking collaboration between Fremont Street Experience and Aristocrat Gaming™ celebrates best-of-breed gaming products and brands on the world's largest single digital display.

The launch features Aristocrat's fan favorite characters entertaining players from the screen to the gaming floor, taking full advantage of the canopy's 1,500-foot length. All Aristocrat canopy videos will end with an invitation to play the games at any of the eight hotel-casinos - Binion's, California, Circa, the D, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate and Golden Nugget - that offer direct pedestrian access.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT FREMONT ST EXPERIENCE

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world's largest single video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street's world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.

