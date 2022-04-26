Invitation to presentation of interim report January-March 2022 for Truecaller AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is publishing its interim report for January - March 2022 on 6 May 2022 at 07.30 CET.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call at 13.00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

Follow the presentation live:

To listen to the presentation by phone, please call:

SE: +468 519 993 83

UK: +44 3333 009 271

US: +1 646 722 49 02

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for business to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Truecaller AB