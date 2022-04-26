D Magazine Selects Lyons & Simmons Co-Founders Among Best Lawyers in Dallas

Michael Lyons, Christopher Simmons honored for personal injury trial work

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial work of Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons has earned the Lyons & Simmons, LLP co-founders selection among Dallas's top lawyers for 2022.

Lyons and Simmons were each named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas listing based on their work on behalf of plaintiffs in high-stakes personal injury litigation.

This is the ninth selection for Lyons, who has previously earned recognition for both his personal injury and business litigation work from the magazine. The respected trial attorney also has earned individual honors from The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers – Texas Top 100 and DFW Top 100, Lawdragon 500, and the National Law Journal. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums.

Simmons' work on behalf of plaintiffs who have been catastrophically injured or killed by the negligence of others helped propel him to his third selection among Dallas' best lawyers. A member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, his work has also earned recognition by Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500, the National Law Journal, and Texas Super Lawyers.

Lyons & Simmons has a reputation for obtaining outstanding results in cases involving life-altering personal injuries, wrongful death, and "bet-the-company" business disputes. The firm was honored with the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association's prestigious 2021 John Howie Award, which is presented to firms that exemplify the "courageous pursuit of justice in the face of adversity."

The Best Lawyers in Dallas is based on a comprehensive selection process that starts with peer nominations and includes extensive review by the magazine's editorial staff, assisted by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys. The complete 2022 list is featured in the May issue of D Magazine.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

