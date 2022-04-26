Best Performing Professional Services Automation (PSA) in 2022, According to End Users

Best Performing Professional Services Automation (PSA) in 2022, According to End Users

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Professional Service Automation Emotional Footprint. Three providers have been identified as Champions.

Professional Services Automation Tools (PSAs) are full suite software applications designed to assist professionals such as lawyers, accountants, engineers, and IT consultants with project management, resource management, task management, and invoicing, among other things.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

Mavenlink Kimble , +93 NEF, +93 NEF, ranked high for always putting the client's interest first during contract negotiations and its solution's performance-enhancing nature.





Scoro , +90 NEF, received client appreciation for reliably enabling performance and productivity.

Projector PSA , +89 NEF, excelled for having inspiring strategy & innovation.

