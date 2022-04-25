Encompass Health to present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference being held in Las Vegas May 10-12 and virtually on May 13, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will present during a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Erin Wendel-Ritter | 205 970-5912

erin.wendel-ritter@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Miller | 205 970-5860

mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.