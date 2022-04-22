Doseology Accelerates Rollout of Medicinal Mushroom Products with National Distribution

VERNON, BC, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc.. (CSE: MOOD) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is excited to announce it has signed a Distribution Agreement with Peak Performance Products Inc. ("Peak") for the distribution of the Company's medicinal mushroom products across Canada.

About Peak Performance Products Inc.

Peak is a leading distributor of innovative and effective products that optimize health and wellness. Peak has a national sales team that solicits distribution to retailers across Canada. With a focus on sports, health, mass retail, e-tail, convenience, grocery, pharmacy, and specialty channels, Peak services over 3,500 locations.

Corporate Update

Doseology is also pleased to provide a corporate update and recap of its achievements following the appointment of Ralph Olson as Chief Executive Officer.

Doseology to be showcased at CHFA West Vancouver Tradeshow

The Canadian Health Food Association is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural health and organic products. CHFA's mission is to get more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians, and their events reflect all the great products that Canadians are looking for. From April 23-24, 2022, Doseology is excited to have its line on display at Booth 1547 in conjunction with its national sales partner, Connect Brand Management. The tradeshow will provide access to leading retailers and distribution partners from across Canada and internationally, who will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of the Company's medicinal mushroom line.

Doseology Launches on Well.ca

Well.ca is a Canadian e-commerce retailer based in Guelph, Ontario, that specializes in health, beauty, baby, home, and green and natural products. The company was named Best Mid-Size E-Commerce Retailer in 2013 by the Retail Council of Canada. The Doseology Canadian product line now available on Well.ca includes five medicinal mushroom products for cognitive health benefits. Each product is formulated and positioned to compete in both the medicinal mushroom and nootropics markets, and each addresses different market needs, including mood, energy, recovery, sleep and focus.

Recap News

Doseology Announces Management Change

Ralph Olson was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Olson is a capital markets veteran with 35 years of experience and has helped raise significant capital for both public and private companies in Canada, the United States and Europe. Mr. Olson's extensive financial expertise and experience in mergers and acquisitions will help drive the business forward while navigating this exciting and emerging global sector. With aims to build a strong balance sheet and share price under his leadership, the Company will continue to grow and position its brand as a respected player in the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs sectors.

Doseology Initiates Canadian Retail Sales Strategy Coast to Coast Signing with Connect Brand Management

Doseology is excited to announce it has signed a Brand and Product Representation Agreement with Connect Brand Management, a national CPG firm specializing in sales and marketing for leading natural food and nutraceutical brands, to accelerate the Company's revenue and product rollout in Canada.

Doseology Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Quotation

The Company announced its common shares commenced listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on March 17, 2022, under the trading symbol VU7. The listing of Doseology shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents the first step in the Company's capital markets strategy to improve access and awareness of the Company's shares to global investors.

About Doseology Sciences

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds within the functional fungi and plant-derived drugs markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com

For further information contact:

Investor Relations: investor@doseology.com

General Inquiries: hello@doseology.com

Telephone: 236-349-0064

Website:doseology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

