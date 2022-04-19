Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Solid First Quarter 2022 Results

Strong core commercial loan growth, ongoing strength in asset quality metrics, and substantial increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $14.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.
"We are pleased with our financial results during the first three months of 2022," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The significant increase in core commercial loans, continued strength in asset quality metrics, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and managed overhead costs represent the main successes during the quarter and have positioned us to achieve sound operating results for the remainder of the year despite the significant drop in mortgage banking revenue stemming from changed market conditions. Our entire team continues to do an outstanding job of meeting the needs of our customers, including serving as a trusted advisor and assisting them navigate through the latest challenges of the current economic environment."
First quarter highlights include:
- Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 11 percent
- Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
- Net interest income growth
- Significant increases in several key fee income categories
- Continued low levels of nonperforming assets and gross loan charge-offs
- Robust capital position
- Augmented regulatory capital levels with issuance of additional subordinated notes
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $43.0 million during the prior-year first quarter. Net interest income during the first three months of 2022 was $30.9 million, up $1.4 million, or 4.6 percent, from $29.5 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $9.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, down from $13.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset increases in all other key fee income categories.
The net interest margin was 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.77 percent in the prior-year first quarter. The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.26 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 2.99 percent during the respective 2022 period primarily due to a reduced yield on commercial loans, mainly reflecting a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program loan fee accretion, and a change in earning asset mix, depicting an increase in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and a decrease in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets. A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 47 basis points and 44 basis points during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 41 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods. The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities. The cost of funds decreased from 0.49 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.42 percent during the current-year first quarter, primarily reflecting lower rates paid on local time deposits stemming from a declining interest rate environment. A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the lower cost of funds.
Mercantile recorded a credit loss provision expense of $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.3 million during the prior-year first quarter. The provision expense recorded during both periods mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth; the recording of net loan recoveries and continued strong loan quality metrics during the periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with commercial loan growth. Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.
Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, compared to $13.5 million during the prior-year first quarter. The lower level of noninterest income almost exclusively reflected decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset growth in several key fee income sources, including interest rate swap income, service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees. Sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations partially mitigated the negative impacts of reduced refinance activity, rising mortgage loan interest rates, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense totaled $25.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. Overhead costs during the first three months of 2021 included write-downs of former branch facilities totaling $0.5 million. Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 4.8 percent, during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period. The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly depicting annual merit pay increases and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs stemming from decreased production.
Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with our growth in several key fee income categories during the first quarter of 2022, in large part reflecting our continuing focus on cross selling our market-leading suite of treasury management products and services. Although residential mortgage loan production is being negatively impacted by current market conditions and rising interest rates, we have successfully penetrated the purchase market and continue to add talented lenders to the mortgage team in an effort to boost production. Our earning asset yield was positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate late in the first quarter, and we are positioned to benefit from additional rate increases, which appear likely based on current forecasts and Federal Reserve communications. We have made a concerted effort to effectively manage our overhead costs and are continually reviewing our cost structure to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently."
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $5.18 billion, down $81.9 million from December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $102 million during the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $82.0 million and residential mortgage loans of $48.0 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $27.9 million. The increase in core commercial loans during the first three months of 2022 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 11 percent. As of March 31, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $184 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months. Interest-earning deposits decreased $217 million during the first three months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth and securities purchases. In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021 contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "The strong level of core commercial loan growth during the first three months of 2022, slightly more than one-half of which was from an increase in commercial and industrial loans, provides us with additional opportunities to market treasury management products and services. Importantly, our core commercial loan growth was achieved with new originations more than offsetting approximately $46 million in payoffs related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with nearly one-third of the dollar volume of payoffs being associated with credit relationships that were experiencing financial difficulties. Based on the continuing strength of our commercial loan pipeline and potential lending opportunities communicated by our commercial lenders, we believe commercial loan originations will remain robust in future periods. We are also pleased with the increase in residential mortgage loans during the first three months of 2022, especially when considering current market conditions and the associated impediments that are limiting market opportunities."
Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $3.98 billion, down $107 million, or 2.6 percent, from December 31, 2021. Local deposits declined $99.2 million during the first three months of 2022, while brokered deposits were down $7.7 million. The reduced level of local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds. Wholesale funds were $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $1.6 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs totaled $0.2 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics remained exceptional during the first quarter of 2022, depicting our ongoing commitment to sound underwriting and our commercial borrowers' effectiveness in meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic environment, including supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and tight labor market conditions."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $436 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. The Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8 percent as of March 31, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Bank had approximately $157 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 15,843,347 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2022.
As of March 31, 2022, Mercantile had the ability to repurchase $6.8 million in common stock shares as part of a $20.0 million common stock repurchase program announced in May of 2021. No shares were repurchased during the first quarter of 2022. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements. The program may be discontinued at any time.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. Based on our overall financial condition, including strong capital levels, a healthy commercial loan pipeline, identified client acquisition opportunities, and potential to improve net interest income in rising interest rate environments, we believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the remainder of 2022 and beyond. We are excited about Mercantile's future and remain focused on being a steady high performer that delivers consistent and profitable growth."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.2 billion and operates 45 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unstable political and economic environment; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Robert B. Kaminski, Jr.
Charles Christmas
President and CEO
Executive Vice President and CFO
616-726-1502
616-726-1202
Mercantile Bank Corporation
First Quarter 2022 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
MARCH 31,
DECEMBER 31,
MARCH 31,
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
71,480,000
$
59,405,000
$
55,489,000
Interest-earning deposits
698,724,000
915,755,000
596,855,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
770,204,000
975,160,000
652,344,000
Securities available for sale
605,661,000
592,743,000
434,257,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,721,000
18,002,000
18,002,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
14,746,000
16,117,000
40,297,000
Assets held for sale
0
0
13,159,000
Loans
3,555,790,000
3,453,459,000
3,364,370,000
Allowance for credit losses
(35,153,000)
(35,363,000)
(38,695,000)
Loans, net
3,520,637,000
3,418,096,000
3,325,675,000
Premises and equipment, net
56,078,000
57,298,000
55,388,000
Bank owned life insurance
75,508,000
75,242,000
72,395,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
1,112,000
1,351,000
2,118,000
Other assets
64,759,000
54,267,000
47,246,000
Total assets
$
5,175,899,000
$
5,257,749,000
$
4,710,354,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,686,203,000
$
1,677,952,000
$
1,605,471,000
Interest-bearing
2,290,048,000
2,405,241,000
2,039,491,000
Total deposits
3,976,251,000
4,083,193,000
3,644,962,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
204,271,000
197,463,000
141,310,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
382,263,000
374,000,000
394,000,000
Subordinated debentures
48,415,000
48,244,000
47,733,000
Subordinated notes
88,428,000
73,646,000
0
Liabilities held for sale
0
0
17,280,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
39,800,000
24,644,000
23,826,000
Total liabilities
4,739,428,000
4,801,190,000
4,269,111,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
286,831,000
285,752,000
299,358,000
Retained earnings
181,532,000
174,536,000
143,642,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(31,892,000)
(3,729,000)
(1,757,000)
Total shareholders' equity
436,471,000
456,559,000
441,243,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,175,899,000
$
5,257,749,000
$
4,710,354,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
First Quarter 2022 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
33,251,000
$
32,985,000
Investment securities
2,265,000
1,632,000
Other interest-earning assets
366,000
168,000
Total interest income
35,882,000
34,785,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,825,000
2,717,000
Short-term borrowings
50,000
36,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,864,000
2,027,000
Other borrowed money
1,258,000
472,000
Total interest expense
4,997,000
5,252,000
Net interest income
30,885,000
29,533,000
Provision for credit losses
100,000
300,000
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
30,785,000
29,233,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,416,000
1,155,000
Mortgage banking income
3,281,000
8,800,000
Credit and debit card income
1,881,000
1,678,000
Interest rate swap income
1,351,000
653,000
Payroll services
638,000
557,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
287,000
277,000
Other income
423,000
343,000
Total noninterest income
9,277,000
13,463,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
15,510,000
15,086,000
Occupancy
2,104,000
2,014,000
Furniture and equipment
934,000
889,000
Data processing costs
2,973,000
2,617,000
Other expense
4,221,000
4,511,000
Total noninterest expense
25,742,000
25,117,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
14,320,000
17,579,000
Federal income tax expense
2,828,000
3,340,000
Net Income
$
11,492,000
$
14,239,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.73
$0.87
Diluted earnings per share
$0.73
$0.87
Average basic shares outstanding
15,840,801
16,283,044
Average diluted shares outstanding
15,841,037
16,283,490
Mercantile Bank Corporation
First Quarter 2022 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
30,885
32,534
31,124
30,871
29,533
Provision for credit losses
$
100
(3,400)
1,900
(3,100)
300
Noninterest income
$
9,277
12,632
15,568
14,556
13,463
Noninterest expense
$
25,742
33,347
26,210
26,192
25,117
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
14,320
15,219
18,582
22,335
17,579
Net income
$
11,492
11,639
15,051
18,091
14,239
Basic earnings per share
$
0.73
0.74
0.95
1.12
0.87
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.73
0.74
0.95
1.12
0.87
Average basic shares outstanding
15,840,801
15,696,204
15,859,955
16,116,070
16,283,044
Average diluted shares outstanding
15,841,037
15,696,451
15,860,314
16,116,666
16,283,490
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.90%
0.92%
1.23%
1.53%
1.26%
Return on average equity
10.36%
10.15%
13.10%
16.27%
13.02%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.57%
2.74%
2.71%
2.76%
2.77%
Efficiency ratio
64.10%
73.83%
56.13%
57.66%
58.42%
Full-time equivalent employees
630
627
629
634
621
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
3.87%
4.07%
4.07%
3.99%
4.03%
Yield on securities
1.52%
1.46%
1.46%
1.54%
1.61%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
0.19%
0.15%
0.16%
0.12%
0.11%
Yield on total earning assets
2.99%
3.12%
3.13%
3.20%
3.26%
Yield on total assets
2.82%
2.94%
2.94%
3.02%
3.09%
Cost of deposits
0.19%
0.19%
0.23%
0.25%
0.31%
Cost of borrowed funds
1.82%
1.66%
1.67%
1.73%
1.78%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.66%
0.63%
0.69%
0.74%
0.82%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.42%
0.38%
0.42%
0.44%
0.49%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.39%
0.36%
0.39%
0.41%
0.47%
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
168,187
210,228
259,512
237,299
245,200
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
101,409
124,557
143,635
144,476
81,529
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
66,778
85,671
115,877
92,823
163,671
Mortgage loans originated to sell
$
75,747
129,546
177,837
140,497
195,655
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
$
3,204
6,850
6,659
7,690
9,182
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
7.53%
7.79%
8.17%
8.51%
8.36%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.04%
9.19%
9.33%
9.47%
9.67%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.02%
10.12%
10.34%
10.87%
11.11%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.13%
11.26%
11.53%
12.11%
12.41%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.09%
13.95%
12.47%
13.09%
13.51%
Tier 1 capital
$
464,396
456,133
448,010
445,410
437,567
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
587,976
565,143
484,594
481,324
476,462
Total risk-weighted assets
$
4,173,590
4,051,253
3,884,999
3,677,180
3,526,161
Book value per common share
$
27.55
28.82
28.78
28.23
27.21
Tangible book value per common share
$
24.36
25.61
25.53
25.03
24.02
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.31
0.30
0.30
0.29
0.29
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
205
179
744
68
53
Recoveries
$
294
1,519
354
386
481
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(89)
(1,340)
390
(318)
(428)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(0.01%)
(0.16%)
0.05%
(0.04%)
(0.05%)
Allowance for credit losses
$
35,153
35,363
37,423
35,913
38,695
Allowance to loans
0.99%
1.02%
1.13%
1.11%
1.15%
Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans
0.99%
1.04%
1.17%
1.20%
1.33%
Nonperforming loans
$
1,612
2,468
2,766
2,746
2,793
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
0
0
111
404
374
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.05%
0.07%
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.03%
0.05%
0.06%
0.07%
0.07%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
31
32
33
34
34
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
1,579
1,768
2,063
2,137
2,305
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
0
0
100
363
646
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
0
0
0
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
0
662
673
606
169
Consumer assets
$
2
6
8
10
13
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,612
2,468
2,877
3,150
3,167
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
2,468
2,877
3,150
3,167
4,085
Additions
$
93
218
361
522
116
Return to performing status
$
(213)
0
(50)
0
(115)
Principal payments
$
(641)
(377)
(291)
(484)
(559)
Sale proceeds
$
0
(111)
(209)
0
(77)
Loan charge-offs
$
(95)
(139)
0
(55)
(33)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
0
(84)
0
(250)
Ending balance
$
1,612
2,468
2,877
3,150
3,167
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,153,814
1,137,419
1,074,394
1,103,807
1,284,507
Land development & construction
$
52,693
43,240
38,380
43,111
58,738
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
582,732
565,758
551,762
550,504
544,342
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
1,007,361
1,027,415
998,697
950,993
932,334
Multi-family & residential rental
$
207,962
176,593
179,126
161,894
147,294
Total commercial
$
3,004,562
2,950,425
2,842,359
2,810,309
2,967,215
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
522,556
442,546
411,618
380,292
337,844
Home equity & other consumer
$
28,672
60,488
59,732
58,240
59,311
Total retail
$
551,228
503,034
471,350
438,532
397,155
Total loans
$
3,555,790
3,453,459
3,313,709
3,248,841
3,364,370
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
3,555,790
3,453,459
3,313,709
3,248,841
3,364,370
Securities
$
623,382
610,745
577,566
524,127
452,259
Other interest-earning assets
$
698,724
915,755
741,557
683,638
596,855
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,877,896
4,979,959
4,632,832
4,456,606
4,413,484
Total assets
$
5,175,899
5,257,749
4,964,412
4,757,414
4,713,023
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,686,203
1,677,952
1,647,380
1,620,829
1,605,471
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,290,048
2,405,241
2,221,611
2,050,442
2,039,491
Total deposits
$
3,976,251
4,083,193
3,868,991
3,671,271
3,644,962
Total borrowed funds
$
724,578
694,588
619,441
613,205
584,672
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,014,626
3,099,829
2,841,052
2,663,647
2,624,163
Shareholders' equity
$
436,471
456,559
452,278
451,888
441,243
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
3,484,511
3,373,551
3,276,863
3,365,686
3,318,281
Securities
$
613,317
600,852
547,336
483,805
419,514
Other interest-earning assets
$
784,193
738,328
733,801
619,358
591,617
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,882,021
4,712,731
4,558,000
4,468,849
4,329,412
Total assets
$
5,168,562
5,010,786
4,856,611
4,752,858
4,578,887
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,625,453
1,708,052
1,641,158
1,619,976
1,510,334
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,364,437
2,194,644
2,125,920
2,074,759
2,026,896
Total deposits
$
3,989,890
3,902,696
3,767,078
3,694,735
3,537,230
Total borrowed funds
$
707,478
632,036
614,061
594,199
576,645
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,071,915
2,826,680
2,739,981
2,668,958
2,603,541
Shareholders' equity
$
449,863
455,084
455,902
445,930
443,548
