Meijer Now Accepting SNAP Benefits for Online Orders in Michigan

Retailer will roll out payment capability for Pickup and Home Delivery to additional states this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that stores in Michigan are now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for its Meijer Pickup and Home Delivery shopping services.

The retailer is accepting the payment capability at all Michigan stores, which allows customers with SNAP benefits to pay for Meijer Pickup or Meijer Home Delivery orders using an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card. The company will then activate the payment capability for customers shopping in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences," said Derek Steele, Vice President of Customer Strategy for Meijer. "We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides."

The Meijer Pickup service, which is free on orders more than $35, does not a require membership, offers the same pricing available in store, and includes access to all weekly sales and discounts. The service allows customers the flexibility to shop from anywhere and have a Meijer team member personally hand-select items and allow them to pick up within a few hours.

The retailer's digital shopping services feature more than 100,000 items online, including grocery, general merchandise, toys, electronics, beauty care, and houseware items. Customers can order through Meijer Pickup, keep track of their total basket, use mPerks rewards and coupons, note any preferences and choose an available time for pickup. Customers paying with EBT-SNAP on Meijer.com can purchase non-eligible items with a debit or credit card on the same order.

For a faster pickup experience, customers can use the Meijer app's "On my Way" experience to announce their arrival. Customers then park in designated areas at each Meijer store and check in using the "I'm Here" experience to share their parking spot number. Customers can also check in by using text messaging.

Meijer Home Delivery lets people shop whenever they want from wherever they want, and have their order delivered at a time that's most convenient for them. The same-day home delivery service gives shoppers the flexibility to shop for everything they need, from fresh produce and grocery items to everyday essentials, and have a personal shopper hand-select the items and deliver them to their home within a few hours.

Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app and choose everything from fresh produce and grocery to daily essentials like diapers, cases of water and pet food. Toys, electronics, school supplies, health and beauty items, and beer & wine are also available for home delivery.

For a limited time, Meijer is offering new Pickup and Home Delivery customers $15 off their first 3 orders of $75 or more. When customers are placing their first order on Meijer.com or in the Meijer app they can enter the code SAVEBIG at checkout for the $15 discount to apply. The discount will automatically apply on their second and third orders over $75.

Meijer Pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Meijer Home Delivery is available from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

"Providing SNAP recipients with access to Meijer Pickup and Delivery will make shopping for affordable, fresh groceries and essentials a little easier for parents and families across the Midwest," Steele said. "We hope the new capability brings convenience and access to all our customers when ordering groceries online."

