Medscape Education to Host Second Annual Innovations in Dermatology Spring Conference;

Hybrid Event to Feature Leading Faculty and over 50 Presentations

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's conference, Medscape Education will host the second annual spring edition of the Innovations in Dermatology conference as a live event in Scottsdale, Arizona and virtually on Medscape.org from April 27 to April 30. The conference will feature the latest clinically relevant information for the treatment and improvement of patient outcomes across the spectrum of dermatologic conditions.

The first Innovations in Dermatology conferences took place in 2021 and educated over 1,800 healthcare professionals.

Lawrence F. Eichenfield, MD, Linda Stein Gold, MD, and Michael S. Kaminer, MD will return as co-chairs.

Topics will include atopic dermatitis, pediatric dermatology, psoriasis, aesthetics, cutaneous malignancies, dermatology for skin of color, the role of over-the-counter products, and more. The keynote speech will be delivered by Michelle Henry, MD, FAAD and focus on the intersection of medical and aesthetic dermatology. A portion of the abstract submission fees will be donated to the Skin of Color Society (SOCS) and Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA).

"The spring conference is a fresh opportunity to get together with our colleagues and share some of the latest developments in dermatology. We're looking forward to meeting in Scottsdale and virtually around the world and know that we'll all be walking away from the conference better able to care for our patients," said Dr. Eichenfield.

Virtual conference participation will be powered by MedscapeLIVE! and feature an immersive environment and a dynamic conference experience. Attendees, both in person and virtually, will have the opportunity to attend content sessions, network with peers and faculty, and explore the exhibit hall. To maximize engagement for both audiences, Medscape will customize the learning experience for the live and the virtual audience.

The live attendees will have an immersive experience with options such as the IID marquee photo station, a yoga session, networking receptions, sanitizing stations, and quench bar stations. The virtual audience will have a host to guide them along and encourage participation throughout the event. Medscape will create interactive experiences in the virtual environment such as the MedChallenge, live social wall, and whiteboard animations, which will enable the virtual audience to feel more immersed in the experience.

This conference offers continuing education (CE) credit for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacists commensurate with their participation in the event.

For more information about Innovations in Dermatology and future events, visit https://events.medscapelive.org/website/32348/home/

About Medscape Education

