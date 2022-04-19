Humanscale Debuts Path, the World’s Most Sustainable Task Chair

Each chair is climate positive, and composed of over 20 lbs of recycled content, including almost 10 lbs of ocean plastic

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanscale , a global leader in the design of office furniture, unveiled today the world's most sustainable task chair. Designed by Todd Bracher and the Humanscale Design Studio, the Path chair is composed of nearly twenty-two pounds of recycled content, which includes ocean plastic, post-consumer plastic bottles, and post-industrial material. Each Path contains almost ten pounds of ocean plastic, a majority of which are reclaimed fishing nets, the most harmful of all ocean plastic. In addition to being a continuation of Humanscale's commitment to sustainability, the chair builds on the brand's pioneering seating technology, which uses the sitter's weight and form to adjust perfectly to every body without the need to operate complicated manual controls. The task chair's design and functionality also seamlessly integrate into a variety of interior spaces for homes and businesses alike. Path is available for order starting today at humanscale.com , directly with a Humanscale representative, or at an authorized retailer, including Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and 2Modern.

"Humanscale was founded on the idea that design has the potential to bring joy, health, and comfort to people's lives," remarks Humanscale Founder and CEO Bob King. "Design must also play a critical role in reversing the damage done to our environment. The Path chair represents 'a new path forward' in design, prioritizing the manufacturing of products that not only create comfortable, beautiful working environments but also push forward our use of sustainable materials and manufacturing techniques. Path joins 25 other products in our line that go beyond net zero, and are certified climate positive. This means each Path purchased removes 6 kg of CO2e from the atmosphere, replenishes 15 gallons of water, and generates 23 kWh of energy."

Embodying a shift in the approach to office design that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, and design innovation, the Path chair is conceived with:

- Industry-leading sustainability: Path is certified climate positive and the most sustainable task chair on the market because of both composition and manufacturing process. Path joins 25 other Humanscale products in being recognized by the International Living Future Institute's Living Product Challenge (LPC) as certified climate, water, and energy positive. This third-party certification verifies that Path measurably gives back more than it takes to make, setting a new benchmark for responsible manufacturing. In line with the brand's commitment to healthy materials, Path is toxin-free and comes with transparency labels from both Declare, provided by the International Living Future Institute, and the Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative. In addition, the chair's aluminum components are made from 100% post-consumer or post-industrial waste. Path's 3D-knit textile approach results in zero-waste manufacturing and provides the product with consistent quality. Intentional, smaller box packaging means more chairs per truckload, saving fuel and materials while also being less cumbersome to residential customers. Moreover, Path is specifically designed to be easy to assemble, disassemble, and recycle at the end of the chair's life.

- Versatile aesthetics: Designed in collaboration with Todd Bracher Studio, Path's minimal silhouette and streamlined technology challenge industry standards of virtually complex mechanisms that require manual adjustment. Path is offered in a variety of textile options, including fabric, leather, and an innovative 3D FormSense Eco Knit™ that is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester; it is also available in 32 colorways. Responding to the work-from-home movement and "resimercial" contract interiors, Path's aesthetics facilitate a high degree of creative expression for any interior design scheme.

- Revolutionary inclusive ergonomics: Path's newly patented recline mechanism represents the latest iteration of Humanscale's pioneering seating technology that self-adjusts to users and offers an instantly tailored sitting experience for the broadest range of people. Path's patented Gravity Mechanism™ uses "virtual pivot points" for balance and support. The chair's Auto-Adjusting Technology™ responds uniquely to any sitter's body weight, creating a Universal Counterbalance™ to support them in any position. This provides an Ergonomically Inclusive™ sitting experience that is customized to each individual as they work throughout the day.

Path, now the most sustainable task chair on the market, echoes Humanscale's launches of the Liberty and Smart Ocean chairs , which before Path held the "most sustainable task chair" title, and further exemplifies a company-wide commitment to using sustainable and healthy materials in products. Jane Abernethy, Chief Sustainability Officer for Humanscale, elaborates: "Path reinforces Humanscale's position as a leader and innovator at the forefront of sustainability. We're proud to offer consumers a product that not only mitigates the negative environmental consequences of creating new product, but has a net positive effect on the environment."

Path is Todd Bracher Studio's third collaboration with Humanscale, who has partnered with the pioneering brand since 2007 on pushing forward designs that are increasingly sustainable, inclusive, and compelling. "Path was born from the vision of delivering world-class, inclusive ergonomics, responsibly considered, into a relevant user experience for contemporary work culture," Todd Bracher, Founder of Todd Bracher Studio says. "We sought to develop a quiet design solution that is perfectly in tune with the versatile nature of modern office architecture while making no compromise on its ability to solve complex and critical ergonomic needs."

Available in a variety of finishes and textiles suitable for the home or office. Base models start at $1,198 (armless), have a 15-year warranty, and come in 32 colorways, 3 textiles (3D knit, Lotus, and chrome-free leather), and four finishes.

