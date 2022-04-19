Financial Gravity Rolls Out Enhanced Planning Software

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO), announced their Tax Master Network (TMN) subsidiary has updated its web presence at www.TaxMasterNetwork.com to invite tax professionals to take advantage of all three membership levels.

TMN's website previously promoted the firm's entry-level "Basic" membership, which gives members TMN's groundbreaking Tax ArchitectTM software and fundamental business development tools. The redesigned site now lets them explore "Advanced" membership, with more marketing resources, and the new "Family Office Director" membership that gives them a turnkey back office to leverage planning opportunities with insurance and asset management services.

"Seventeen years ago, TMN launched the first proactive tax planning software for accountants," said TMN CEO Ed Lyon. "Today, even Intuit recognizes they need to offer planning to keep up. But the real value, for planners and clients, comes from implementing that planning. Tax professionals need to evolve to compete, and TMN's Advanced and Family Office Director memberships help distinguish them from competitors who are just now discovering the services we've spent years promoting."

TMN's ultimate goal is to help tax professionals offer multifamily office services through a unique "Done for You" partnership with the Financial Gravity family of companies. "Family Office Director" membership has increased 62% in 12 months, confirming tax professionals see real opportunity with this model.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies is a family of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to help CPAs and tax professionals become multifamily offices offering integrated tax and financial planning services. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

