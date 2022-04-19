Fernando González Díaz to Design Brand Institute's New Corporate Office in Puerto Rico

The renowned architect will work closely with James L. Dettore, Brand Institute's Chairman &

CEO, on designing an elegant and modernly appointed workspace

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Brand Institute expands its operations in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it is proud to announce that it has enlisted Fernando González Díaz, Founder & Principal of Urban Venture Group (UVG), to design the company's new corporate office located at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach Resort. Mr. González "envisions a one-of-a-kind aesthetic married with state-of-the-art smart technology that will inspire creativity and infuse both visitors and occupants with a sense of event."

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 40 -year veteran of the architecture industry has designed modern workspaces for many high-profile corporate clients on the island, including Oracle Caribbean, Bristol, Ericsson, and Pizza Hut. He has also lent his artistic hand to designing several single-family luxury residences in the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve, as well as in the Belle Meade Island in Miami, Florida.

The Urban Venture Group's luxury resort residences aren't just a sight to behold from the outside, the interior planning represents the very best in quality and design. The sum of Mr. Gonzalez's work embodies his philosophy that close collaboration with clients, and a heightened attention to detail, no matter how minute, are key to the exceptional work that he and his firm produces.

About Urban Venture Group

Urban Venture Group (UVG) is a firm with diverse and extensive experience in the fields of architecture, space planning, interior design, and development. The firm's unique comprehensive expertise has produced inspired designs creating a valuable contribution to residential, commercial, and housing development.

In lieu of subscribing to fashion, UVG aims to deliver thoughtful, original, and contemporary architecture while fulfilling programmatic requirements. This is achieved through a close collaboration with clients and consultants and attention to the most minimal detail.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development. We provide a broad portfolio of services to our healthcare, consumer, and business-to-business clients, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute, providing Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while at their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications.

For media related questions, please contact:

Fernando González Díaz, Founder & Principal of Urban Venture Group

(787-) 273-0101

fgonzalez@uvgpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.