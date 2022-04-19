Fall in the Southern Hemisphere is a Great Time to Visit Argentina

Dramatic Fall Foliage, Pleasant Temperatures, Smaller Crowds, and a Vibrant Cultural Scene Make the Fall an Ideal Time to Visit

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Hemisphere fall is a great time to visit Argentina, when the temperatures are milder and the summer crowds have receded. The beauty of Patagonia is even more stunning in the fall when its forests burst into fiery colors with the backdrop of snow-capped Andean peaks. And Buenos Aires's sophisticated cultural scene roars back to life after the summer hiatus.

Late April or early May is an ideal time to plan a visit to El Chaltén – one of the most picturesque towns in Patagonia famous for its hiking circuits – to witness its dramatic landscapes painted in a palette of vibrant reds, oranges, yellows and greens without the large summer crowds. And the icy blues of the nearby glaciers in Los Glaciares National Park – the largest of Argentina's national parks and a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site – stand in stark contrast to the blazing hues of the surrounding forests.

The fall is also a magical time to take one of Argentina's most famous road trips. The Ruta de los Siete Lagos (Road of the Seven Lakes) is considered one of the most scenic drives in Argentina and links the Patagonian resort towns of San Martín de los Andes to Villa La Angostura. This segment of Argentina's legendary Ruta 40 winds through multi-colored lakes that range from metallic blues, sunlit emeralds and translucent sapphires, among some of the most spectacular in Patagonia.

Travelers looking to explore the charms of Ushuaia, the city at the end of the world, and of Tierra del Fuego, should take advantage of the fall months to see the area's beauty enhanced with the radiant colors of the fall foliage and smaller crowds following the peak summer travel season.

Iguazú Falls is also ideal to visit in the fall when the temperatures and humidity levels have dropped, and the large summer crowds have receded. Set in the lush subtropical rainforest that is a UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site, Iguazú Falls is one of the world's most famous waterfalls and considered one of the world's most imposing natural sites.

Wine lovers looking to go winery hopping in Argentina's largest wine producing province of Mendoza will find the region's natural beauty with its wild terrain, snow-capped peaks, wild rivers and canyons enhanced as the trees lining the roads turn into shades of ochre and yellow. Outdoor adventure enthusiasts can also take advantage of smaller crowds in the Atuel Canyon, a popular location for its wide range of adventure sports, including river rafting, tubing, hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking before unwinding in the thermal baths at Villavicencio.

Urbanites and culture buffs can soak in Buenos Aires' sophisticated cultural scene as it roars back to life after the quieter summer months. The city's prestigious Teatro Colón – ranked amongst the top 10 opera houses in the world for its beauty, acoustics and the quality of its performances – launches its new season of opera, philharmonic and ballet performances in March of every year as do the city's countless other theaters and performance venues. BAFICI, the Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema, will be held this year from April 20 to May 1t.

