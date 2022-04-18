Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress and 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

New data on COVID-19 Influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine to be presented at World Vaccine Congress

Several abstracts and presentations slated to highlight updates on NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will provide a first look at data from its COVID-19 influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine trials, at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 18 - 21, 2022. In addition, the latest data on its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be presented at both WVC and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23 - 26, 2022. Data from eight abstracts and presentations, including four oral presentations, will be presented across the two congresses.

Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development, Novavax, said: "Our presence at these two leading industry conferences shows our ongoing commitment to addressing COVID-19, and the advances we have made towards a next-generation influenza vaccine. We look forward to sharing these updates that further demonstrate the potential for our platform."

Key Novavax presentations during WVC:

Glenn, G How long will our immunity

against COVID-19 last for

and will our vaccines

continue to work against

VoCs? Panel April 19, 2022 8:45 – 9:45 ET Kim, D Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine

Safety under Emergency Use

Authorization: Challenges and

Lessons? Panel April 20, 2022 12:10 – 1:10 ET Glenn, G Clinical Update on Novavax's

Recombinant Nanoparticle Protein

Subunit COVID-19 Vaccine as a

Booster Oral Session COVID & Beyond – M4 April 20, 2022 12:40 – 12:00 ET Shinde, V Update on Novavax' NanoFlu*

vaccine and COVID-19-Influenza

Combination Vaccine development Oral Session Influenza and Respiratory – M4 April 20, 2022 12:40 – 1:10 ET

*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Key Novavax presentations during ECCMID:

Toback, S Ongoing safety and efficacy

of the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19

vaccine in the United Kingdom Abstract #04525 Oral Session Late breaking updates on COVID vaccination April 25, 2022 16:15 – 17:15 CET Shinde, V Long-term durability of

antigen-specific polyfunctional

CD4+ T cell responses against

vaccine-homologous and

antigenically drifted viruses:

results of a phase III trial

of a recombinant quadrivalent

hemagglutinin saponin-adjuvanted

nanoparticle influenza Abstract #1197 Oral Session Viral respiratory infections: Influenza and RSV April 26, 2022 11:00 – 12:00 CET Áñez, G Safety, efficacy and effectiveness

of a SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted

recombinant spike protein

vaccine (NVX-CoV2373)

in a phase III trial in

adolescents (PREVENT-19) Abstract #04455 Poster Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy April 25, 2022 12:00 – 13:00 CET Áñez, G Molecular epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2

strains identified during a phase III,

efficacy and safety trial of

NVX-CoV2373 vaccine

(PREVENT-19) in the

United States and Mexico Abstract #00284 Poster Session 12l. Virus evolution, variants, and impact April 25, 2022 12:00 – 13:00 CET Beyhaghi, H Reported pregnancies and

associated outcomes across

the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19

vaccine clinical development

programme Abstract #01705 Poster Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy April 25, 2022 12:00 – 13:00 CET Marchese, A COVID-19 vaccine receptivity

and preferences among

"vaccine hesitants" Abstract #04362 Poster Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy April 25, 2022 12:00 – 13:00 CET

For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases websites.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, previously referred to as NanoFlu. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn,.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804

Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521

media@novavax.com

