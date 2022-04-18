ARTIST TRISTAN EATON TEAMS UP WITH CORE AND OPENSEA TO SUPPORT UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS WITH EXCLUSIVE NFT RELEASE

All Proceeds from Eaton's Latest NFT Drop on OpenSea Will Be Donated to Aid CORE's Ukraine Refugee Crisis Response

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tristan Eaton is not one to stay silent. Throughout his 25+ year career, he has made a name for himself, not just an artist who stands up to injustice, but one who always puts his art where his heart is. Now, in a time of great need for Ukraine, Eaton joins forces with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) to raise money for the non-profit's Ukraine refugee crisis response.

As an NFT early adopter Eaton is in the prime position to use his influence for an admirable cause, proving the blockchain's philanthropic potential. In order to provide the most direct help, Eaton has teamed up with CORE, dropping a rendering of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the message Слава Україні. Releasing as an edition of 500 on OpenSea on 4/19 for 0.1 ETH, it is an accessible piece of art to add to your personal collection in pursuit of a truly noble cause. Collectors with 10+ will receive a special edition signed print.

"Like most of the world, I'm horrified to see what's happening in Ukraine right now. My heart goes out to the thousands of innocent people fleeing their homes because of a senseless war. The way I've made change in the world is through my art. While sitting half way across the world I felt helpless but compelled to act and create." - Tristan Eaton

The funds from the NFT sale will be distributed to CORE and go towards the organization's ongoing relief efforts to provide cash assistance and emergency relief supplies.

About Tristan Eaton

Eaton is perhaps best known for his large scale public murals, found throughout the world from New York to Paris to Shanghai, which he executes in freehand spray paint; a technical and personal nod to his own history and respect for graffiti culture, while honoring traditional painting and muralism with his thoughtful and dynamic subject matter and compositions. For more information, visit http://www.tristaneaton.com

About CORE

Founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE is a global crisis response organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities in and beyond crisis. CORE responds immediately to fill gaps, mobilize resources, and establish trust and partnership. Driven by a diverse, female-led team, CORE listens and learns to adapt its critical, equity-focused efforts to save lives and strengthen communities for the future. In rapid response to the urgent humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, CORE was one of the first organizations supporting refugees in Poland and Romania, where it continues to provide critical support. For more information, visit www.coreresponse.org , and follow CORE on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About OpenSea

OpenSea is the world's leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. We make minting, purchasing and selling NFTs frictionless and friendly, and offer unmatched selection and multi-chain options for creators and collectors of all kinds.

