Therapy Brands and DataMTD partner to provide a breakthrough product for Applied Behavioral Analysis practitioners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, whose comprehensive Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) practice management solutions include WebABA, Catalyst, AccuPoint, and NPAWorks, has partnered with Data Makes the Difference (DataMTD) to offer the first Verbal Behavior Milestones Assessment and Placement Program (VB-MAPP) with automated data capture and analysis tools. VB-MAPP is the most utilized assessment in the ABA field for evaluating early learners with autism. It is an essential tool for assessing language development and other life skills in a non-invasive manner for autistic children.

Fully integrated with Therapy Brands' Catalyst solution, the VB-MAPP assessment offers enhanced efficiencies for ABA practitioners. Catalyst automates the manual components of the VB-MAPP process, enabling ABA practitioners to eliminate printing costs and save time recording and analyzing data. With Catalyst, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) and other ABA practitioners can more easily assess progress and make critical decisions in treatment.

"A critical aspect of this integration is that it enables VB-MAPP to seamlessly merge into Catalyst, a previously manual and time-consuming process. Now, ABA practitioners can spend more time focusing on their patients while also experiencing higher accuracy due to the automated process," says Nick Padula, Executive Vice President, ABA segment, Therapy Brands.

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com)

Data Makes the Difference, LLC, formed in 2009 by Steve and Liz Maher, is a software development company located in Mountaintop, PA. The Mahers are parents of a young women with Autism, Sarah, who also works for the family business. Steve and Liz Maher have dedicated their lives to the creation of treatment platforms for developmental disorders, especially Autism. DMTD's core mission is to leverage technology to bring efficiency to the assessment and treatment process for all learners on the spectrum. (https://support.datamtd.com)

Maxanna Bennett

Maxanna.Bennett@therapybrands.com

