"EVERYBODY SAY LOVE!" WORLD OF WONDER AND RUPAUL LAUNCH "HOUSE OF LOVE," AN EXTRA SPECIAL COLLECTION OF PREMIUM CANNED COCKTAILS AND MOCKTAILS

"EVERYBODY SAY LOVE!" WORLD OF WONDER AND RUPAUL LAUNCH "HOUSE OF LOVE," AN EXTRA SPECIAL COLLECTION OF PREMIUM CANNED COCKTAILS AND MOCKTAILS

As Seen on VH 1 "RuPaul's Drag Race: Reunited" Season 14, Preorder on HouseofLoveCocktails.com as of April 15th; Available May 20th

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Category is… Cocktails & Mocktails! World of Wonder and RuPaul, the multiple Emmy-award winning team behind the "RuPaul's Drag Race" global franchise, are serving up the light, love and laughter of "RuPaul's Drag Race" with House of Love, direct-to-consumer canned cocktails and mocktails. A collaboration among World of Wonder, RuPaul, and SVEDKA VODKA founder Marina Hahn, this line celebrates everyone who lives life with pride. Pre-sales start April 15th; sales begin May 20th.

World of Wonder and RuPaul launch (PRNewswire)

The refreshing and fabulous cocktails for those 21+ come in four different flavors: Watermelon Vodka , Tangerine Margarita , Strawberry Daiquiri , and Pomegranate Lime Vodka . And, because everyone is welcome in the House of Love, this line includes two mouthwatering mocktail flavors including Ginger Mule and Colada .

House of Love will be available in 4-packs of 12oz cans or in 24-can "Viewing Party Boxes," designed to share with friends and fellow fans when tuning in to "RuPaul's Drag Race" or staging your own party.

The purchase of a "Viewing Party Box" will unlock a 30-day ALL ACCESS PASS to curated drag content, world premieres, sneak peeks of WOW Presents Plus shows, and House of Love merch flash sales.

"Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent never tasted so good! We put a little bit of love in every can," said RuPaul.

"Everything World of Wonder does, leads with love," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "The House of Love is a reflection of the passionate, global fans who have come together around 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and given us the most incredible support for more than a decade. Cheers to our tribe and the House of Love!"

"Canned cocktails are all the rage, this new beverage line truly reflects the freedom, inclusivity, and joy of RuPaul and the 'Drag Race' community," said Marina Hahn. "To live this inclusivity we are launching with both cocktails and mocktails so everyone is invited to enjoy the House of Love. And, importantly, today's consumer not only wants a variety of delicious cocktails to choose from but this same consumer also wants the option of cocktails with and without alcohol. This is the trend and it will only continue to grow in the future."

House of Love is available for presale April 15th at houseoflovecocktails.com , and attendees of upcoming RuPaul's DragCon Los Angeles will be among the first to have access to the beverages. Fans will be able to buy the drinks exclusively online at houseoflovecocktails.com on Friday, May 20th. Additional assets can be found here.

House of Love cocktails and mocktails join World of Wonder's "Drag Race" universe including the world's largest celebration of drag culture, RuPaul's DragCon; a Las Vegas Revue "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!"; SVOD service WOW Presents Plus; and international formats produced in countries around the world.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World of Wonder