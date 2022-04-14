Credit One Bank Celebrates 50 Years of Tennis in Charleston with the Grand Opening of Newly Renovated Credit One Stadium

More Than 90,000 Visitors Flock to Daniel Island for Fanfare and Historic Matches at the Credit One Charleston Open WTA 500 Tournament Held April 2-10, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a leading financial services company, and Charleston Tennis, LLC welcomed tens of thousands of fans back to Daniel Island for the first time since 2019 to watch top women's tennis players from around the world compete at the newly renovated and expanded Credit One Stadium during the Credit One Charleston Open. The annual WTA 500 Tournament is the largest women's only tennis tournament in North America and this year celebrated 50 years of women's tennis in South Carolina.

The two-year renovation of Credit One Stadium included the addition of 16 state-of-the-art suites, a 35,000-square foot Stage House and player lounge, expanded spectator capacity from 7,000 to 11,000 seats, and upgrades to fan and participant amenities throughout the complex. Credit One Bank senior manager of sponsorships, Michael Norris, and Charleston Tennis LLC president and tournament director, Bob Moran, kicked off the nine-day tournament with a ribbon cutting for the venue.

Credit One Stadium hosted more than 100 world-class athletes onsite, including some of the brightest stars on the WTA Tour such as No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Karolina Pliskova, Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez and former champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens. Belinda Bencic, age 25, of Switzerland defeated Ons Jabeur to win her sixth WTA title and the first clay event victory of her career. Credit One Bank senior vice president of marketing, John Coombe, presented Bencic with her winner's trophy.

"Credit One Bank is proud to be working with Charleston Tennis, LLC to build on the great legacy of this tournament and deliver meaningful experiences to the passionate fans in the area and visiting from around the world," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "It was an honor to see Credit One Stadium, the newly renovated, state-of-the-art venue, debut in a big way for women's tennis during the Credit One Charleston Open. We look forward to supporting the next generation of women's tennis and providing an exceptional space to experience world-class entertainment for years to come."

Highlights from the nine-day event included:

Over 90,000 fans visited Credit One Stadium over nine days, treated to fantastic facility upgrades, flourishing grounds, and hometown hospitality.

The return of women's tennis greats – including many former event champions – to Daniel Island . Those in attendance included Rosie Casals, winner of the first event in 1973, as well as Tracy Austin , Arantxa Sanchez, Mary Pierce , Jelena Jankovic , Sabine Lisicki , Sloane Stephens , and Madison Keys .

Hundreds of fans snapping commemorative photos at the Credit One Bank photobooth.

Credit One Bank's multiyear sponsorship includes title partner rights at Credit One Stadium located at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as title sponsorship of the annual WTA 500 tennis tournament (Credit One Charleston Open).

The 2023 Credit One Charleston Open will be April 1-9, 2023. For more information about Credit One Stadium, visit CreditOneStadium.com.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a full range of credit cards and other financial products and services. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Mary Newsome, mary@genuinearticlecomms.com

