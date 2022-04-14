Bestway® USA Launches New Website & More Products to Shop

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a whole new way to shop and enjoy personal support with BestwayUSA.com. Recently launched, BestwayUSA.com includes some of Bestway's most popular inflatables and outdoor recreational items to bring more fun and memories to homes across the country.

Featuring a new shopping experience on a state-of-the-art web platform, customers can now shop many popular products and get information on Bestway's wide selection, including H2OGO!® swim rings and floats, above ground pools, pool accessories and more.

A key hub for customer support for products, warranty and replacement parts, BestwayUSA.com includes a streamlined return process, improved warranty registration area and more ways to get in touch with our dedicated, responsive customer service team.

Energizing and innovating the shopping experience on BestwayUSA.com to help families add a splash of fun and adventure to their lives with our inflatable products is just one of the ways Bestway USA is living out its core values daily.

"I'm thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, BestwayUSA.com. We wanted to offer customers a new online shopping experience that further strengthens our relationships with those who love making memories with their families, and adventuring with our recreational products," shares Bestway USA's Ecommerce Director Michael Wyss. "Explore our new site and go see all the exciting innovations we have at Bestway USA."

Bestway USA began with a simple beach ball all those years ago. Now, we're proud to be fulfilling our mission to create happy customers, happy employees and a happy world through our imaginative products and services. At Bestway USA, your fun is our business™, and the best is yet to come!

ABOUT BESTWAY

Originally founded in Shanghai in 1994, Bestway® has created high quality and innovative recreational products for nearly 30 years. Today, Bestway sells more than 1,100 different products in 110 countries across six continents across the globe. All product development centers and manufacturing factories are wholly owned by the company, ensuring top notch products at great price points. Awarded Best Climate Change Performance - China, Bestway® is also committed to sustainable business practices that are environmentally friendly.

