WaterFurnace Water-Cooled Chillers Now AHRI 550/590 & 551/591 Certified

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace International is pleased to announce its completion of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute's (AHRI) Water-Cooled Water-Chilling and Heat Pump Package certification program. WaterFurnace's certification in AHRI's globally recognized, industry-respected program further demonstrates the company's commitment to providing customers with products they can be confident will perform as specified. Certified WaterFurnace products include the TruClimate™ 500 and 700 Water-Cooled Chillers (formerly known as WC Modular Scroll Chillers) and TruClimate 300 Water-Cooled Chillers with HybrEx™ Technology (formerly known as WC HybrEx Chiller).

"Meeting the stringent AHRI requirements reflects our commitment to offering high performing products to our valued customers and the commercial HVAC industry," said John Thomas, WaterFurnace CEO. "We've proven that our products will stand up to the challenges our partners face day in and day out. This is another example of what we're willing to do to provide our customers peace of mind when choosing WaterFurnace."

To become AHRI Certified, products and equipment are subject to rigorous and continuous testing from a third-party laboratory under contract to AHRI. Only products certified by AHRI are listed in AHRI's Directory of Certified Product Performance , a real-time database. Certificates downloaded from the directory may be used for rebates and other verification purposes.

For more information, watch this video in which Tim Hammond, Senior Engineering Director, explains the value customers can expect from WaterFurnace chillers with this new certification: https://vimeo.com/662625723/78848b626f?mc_cid=89af97a573&mc_eid=9372cc0491

About WaterFurnace International: WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. WaterFurnace Commercial Solutions is more than an equipment manufacturer and strives to be a resource to make navigating the complex challenges of modern building and retrofitting a little simpler. Our purpose is to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About AHRI: AHRI certifies the performance of 40 product types in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and water heating industry. AHRI's program complies with ISO Guide 65, accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and COFRAC, and is accepted and specified the world over.

