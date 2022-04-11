Uplive & Global Child "Travel with Purpose" Team Up with Miss Universe to Bring Mauritius to Life

MIAMI, Florida, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Child "Travel with Purpose" is the fastest growing travel series with a true purpose: they explore the world through experiences as they share positive life lessons and give back with celebrity friends. In cooperation with Uplive(IG: Uplive.USA), a globally leading video social entertainment platform, Global Child has increased its exposure through the use of celebrity co-hosts by allowing audiences to look behind the scenes as they film the show while livestreaming.

(PRNewswire)

"More than a challenge we thought it would be, a great opportunity to show fans of Catriona Gray (Miss Universe) and Sam Milby and our own followers all that filming a travel show entails. We also wanted to bring them in to watch the give back component of the show and inspire them to do the same." Says Augusto Valverde, producer of Global Child.

Through use of the Uplive platform, more than seven thousand fans joined daily to watch over an hour of live streaming. Global Child donated 5K USD to EWAD, a center for disabled children and teens and thanks to Uplive, audiences were able to enjoy it and support the action through live streaming.

"Global Child has turned the mystery of distant lands into the fascination of potential vacations. Offering people insight into the possibilities that exist within those countries. Now with Uplive's support, the show will have a wider audience and provide more diverse content, such as the behind-the-scenes live streaming for the upcoming episode" says Christine Xu, GM of Uplive USA. "One of Uplive's goals is to allow individuals from around the world to connect and share their passions. This aligns very well with the focal point of Global Child and has been a contributing factor to the success of the partnership."

With Uplive's support for the upcoming Global Child Mauritius "The Force of Nature" episode (#28), it is anticipated that the view count will continue to grow exponentially. Global Child has a strategic partnership with Fox First Run and their streaming platforms as well as over 50 linear television channels from Latin America, to the USA, Africa and Asia. "I know fans of the show and our celebrity co-hosts truly enjoyed watching the unfiltered moments behind the scenes, the laughter and the friendship. I also loved how Catriona, Sam and Kristina (our hosts), and Haley Sparks, our Uplive BTS Host, took time to speak to those fans and interact with them. We wanted them to feel special and because of our partnership with Uplive, we did that for them." Says Augusto as he smiles and adds "Truly I know the best yet to come. You know, at Global Child we believe that gratitude is the key to joy, excellence is the door to opportunity and purpose is the path to greatness. The best way to make an impact is to use whatever platform we have for good. I'm grateful to Uplive for sponsoring this episode; they made this episode a reality."

Watch Global Child "Travel with Purpose" on Peacock, Roku Channel, Tubi, Vizio, Plex and more!

About Uplive

Uplive is the largest independent global video social entertainment platform with more than 300 million registered users from over 150 countries. Launched in 2016, the video social platform rapidly expanded operations to include Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa, North America, Latin America, and other global hubs. Uplive allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, sharing their talents and building connections in real time with users across the globe. Twitter recently recognized Uplive as one of the most influential international brands in 2019.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, leading social dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game based live social apps. It includes operations in eighteen offices around the globe that brings deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets. Combined with cutting-edge technology and a scalable global infrastructure, AIG is bringing the most exciting social product experiences to users across emerging markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Child