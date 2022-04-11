The OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit Kicks Off The 2022 Strategy & Innovation Institute June 14 In New Orleans

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit: Innovations In Care Delivery For Consumers With I/DD & Complex Care Needs will take place as one of two executive summits to open the 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute in New Orleans, LA on June 14, 2022. This action-packed day is the only single-day event focused on moving innovation to action, building efficient service and business models, and delivering more effective care to complex consumers while designing a clear picture of the future of intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) services.

To begin the day, join our keynote speaker, Tonya Copeland, Vice President, Strategic Solutions, United Healthcare Community & State, as she delivers her address "For I/DD Services, "Managed Care" Is Not A Bard Word: How United Healthcare Is Expanding Services To Meet This Growing Need." Ms. Copeland's extensive work and background in advocating for the specific care needs of the I/DD population has been instrumental in moving the needle on a variety of care services provided, as well as, how and where care is provided with specific consideration given to the complex needs of this population.

The summit features four exciting case studies including:

Care Coordination Models For The Most Complex Consumers With I/DD—a close look into how The Columbus Organization and CareSource have developed and cultivated specialty care coordination models for the complex consumer population with I/DD featuring Jeff Klimaski and Melissa Covert, respectively.

Designing A Service Delivery System For Consumers With I/DD & Complex Medical Needs—a case study into service line evolution and on-going program performance management with regard to service delivery in the physical, mental health, and specialty need health space featuring Karen Lindgren, Ph.D., Bancroft; and Mark Treat and Dr. Anubhav Kaul, both of Upward Health.

The Corrections System & The Consumer With I/DD – Innovative Programs—a deep dive into how two organizations are coming up with solution-based system changes when examining the cross-sectionalism of criminal justice and the individual living with I/DD featuring Amy Gaddor and Sarah Louer of Mountain Lake Services, and Wayne Young of The Harris Center.

Innovative Approaches To Managed Care & I/DD Services—a look into designing and executing a true managed care program for those with I/DD featuring Stephan Deutsch M.D., and Karleen Haines of Partners Health Plan, the only health plan that only services those with I/DD.

We hope you will join us for this summit which will deliver a day of expert intelligence, actionable insights, service trends & innovations, and the management tools needed for successful sustainability for executives and organizations that serve the I/DD population.

Registration for the I/DD Executive Summit is $300. The All-Access Institute Pass to The 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute includes both the summit and seminars. You can register for the summit, and/or the institute here .

Registration is included in Elite-level subscriptions to the OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education and Events team, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

