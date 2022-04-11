NAVIGATOR CO2 VENTURES WELCOMES EXPERIENCED NEW HIRES TO LEADERSHIP AND DEVELOPMENT TEAMS

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 Ventures LLC ("Navigator") today announced that Chris Brown, Eric Leigh, Jim Mullin and Jenny Speck have joined the company in senior leadership roles. These new hires headline the latest in a slew of recent additions to Navigator's personnel team over the last six months that also include David Giles, President and COO, Monica Howard, Senior Director of Environmental and Regulatory, and Ann Welshans, Director of Right-of-Way.

Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (PRNewsfoto/Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC) (PRNewswire)

Chris Brown serves as Vice President of Capital Projects, coming to Navigator following project execution leadership roles at CECO Pipeline Services and Williams. With over 31 years of experience in transmission and midstream engineering, construction, and operations, Brown will lead Navigator's functional groups in defining project objectives, technical solutions, and safety measures, while overseeing quality control throughout the project lifecycle.

Eric Leigh joins as Executive Director of Carbon Supply and Markets, from NGL Energy Partners LP, where he was Vice President of Execution for its Water Solutions business after 10 years of trading renewable fuels. Leigh's experience in strategic relationship management and midstream development will assist the company in securing additional long-term CO ­2 supply agreements and support the creation of a market framework for monetization of environmental attributes created by Navigator's carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) activities.

Jim Mullin functions as Navigator's Executive Director of Carbon Utilization, having spent 12 years with JBS USA as Head of Energy and CO 2 Procurement. His deep understanding of energy markets and derivatives combined with his insight into physical transportation of energy and carbon dioxide will advance Navigator's capability to commercialize CO ­2 across value chains and provide creative solutions to lower the carbon intensity of customers' processes.

Jenny Speck joins as Senior Manager of Tax and Regulatory, coming from Deloitte where she served as Senior Manager of MDP Tax. Speck brings expertise in critical tax programs for CCUS (including the 45Q) and other renewable energy projects, including the use of hydrogen, onshore and offshore wind, solar energy, biomass and fuel cell. Her unique skillset enhances Navigator's capabilities to craft specialized, value maximizing solutions for its customers.

"We're thrilled to continue growing the Navigator team. The group's collective history of performance, integrity, and leadership complement the existing Navigator management team's capabilities and experience, and will undoubtedly propel the Heartland Greenway project forward," said Navigator Chief Executive Officer, Matt Vining. "Carbon capture, utilization and storage is a critically important and scalable framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions safely — so as the premier CCUS provider — we're pleased to attract and onboard the best talent nationwide."

Navigator has been actively bolstering its leadership and execution teams over the last several months as the Heartland Greenway project moves into its next phase of development.

David Giles joined Navigator as President and Chief Operating Officer in January, coming from Valero Energy Corporation where he served as VP of Strategic Planning & Public Policy. Giles brings significant experience in the midstream, downstream, and renewable fuels businesses, having served in various roles during his 16 years at Valero, including VP of Business Development, Executive Director of Government Affairs, and Director of Business Development.

Monica Howard joined Navigator in October 2021 as Senior Director of Environmental and Regulatory. Howard has over 20 years of experience as a proven environmental professional in the midstream business. She has extensive knowledge of environmental regulations and success in permitting complex projects throughout the U.S. At Navigator, she leads the effort in acquiring state siting certificates and environmental permits, and also oversees construction of the Heartland Greenway to ensure that it continues to meet or exceed all safety and environmental standards and regulations.

Ann Welshans joined the company in September 2021 as Director of Right-of-Way (ROW). She is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of experience supporting large linear infrastructure projects. Previously, Welshans served as Project Manager for Universal Field Services, Inc. and has managed and led all facets of ROW and real estate associated with large capital projects. She is also an active member of the American Association of Professional Landmen.

Heartland Greenway is a Navigator CO 2 Ventures CCUS system under development that will provide biofuel producers and other industrial customers in five Midwest states with a long-term and cost-effective means to reduce their carbon footprint. Heartland Greenway will connect customers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, with phased in operations expected in early 2025.

About Navigator CO2 Ventures

Navigator CO 2 Ventures is a company developed and managed by the Navigator Energy Services (Navigator) management team with over 180 years of collective industry experience. The company specializes in CCUS, and the management team has safely constructed and operated over 1,300 miles of new infrastructure since being founded in 2012. Navigator CO 2 Ventures will be hiring skilled individuals to fill new offices across the Heartland Greenway footprint in the Midwest United States, and we are committed to building and operating our projects to meet and exceed safety requirements while minimizing the collective impact on the environment, landowners, and the public during construction and ongoing operations. For more information, visit our websites at: navigatorco2.com and heartlandgreenway.com.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Bates

515-201-5860

abates@fin-strategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC