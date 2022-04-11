Mission Healthcare Reaches Highest Level of NHPCO Veteran Program

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast is proud to announce it is now a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The progression to this new level demonstrates a high level of commitment to Veteran-centric care in the community. Mission Healthcare is one of only 19 hospices to achieve Level 5 status in California.

"This top tier recognition demonstrates our deep commitment to honoring our Veterans and their families with the compassionate care and support they deserve," said Paul VerHoeve, CEO of Mission Healthcare. As a partner, Mission Healthcare delivers Veteran-specific education, provides the highest standards of care to Veterans, and strengthens relationships with VA medical centers and Veteran organizations.

Additionally, Mission recognizes Veterans through a special pinning ceremony including a personalized certificate of appreciation and commemorative pin to acknowledge the military service and sacrifices made by each Veteran and their family. The program also gives Veterans the opportunity to share their story with fellow Veterans. Since launching our program, we have conducted hundreds of pinning ceremonies.

Though Mission Healthcare has reached the highest achievement in We Honor Veterans, its ongoing commitment and dedication to Veterans ensures that it will continue to provide the best quality of care to those who have served our country. To learn more about the We Honor Veterans program visit www.WeHonorVeterans.org.

About Mission Healthcare

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

