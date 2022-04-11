Luxury travel platform Bear Luxe Japan inks new deal with Sabre to increase geographic reach for member hotels while creating elevated experiences for travelers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Japan-specific luxury travel platform and business-to-business membership portal Bear Luxe Japan, to better connect its hoteliers to global markets while creating elevated experiences for travelers.

Inspired by the companions who accompanied aristocrats on their Grand Tours in the 17th to 19th centuries, who were known as Bear-leaders, Bear Luxe Japan is a global network of luxury travel designers and leading Japanese luxury hotels in Japan. It aims to develop and deliver a luxury travel ecosystem to enable the international market to access the rich traditions and culture of Japan.

The new relationship will further cement Sabre's growing footprint in Japan, while opening further access for Bear Luxe member hoteliers - primarily consisting of independent Japanese luxury hotels - through the Sabre SynXis hospitality platform and Bear Luxe Japan's international reach of the luxury travel market, to the markets and channels high-end travelers use to book their luxury trips to Japan. Bear Luxe will be utilizing a comprehensive suite of Sabre SynXis solutions to grow geographic reach, target the corporate travel market, drive increased bookings, and create personalized travel experiences.

"The absence of connectivity with the international luxury travel market has long been an industry-wide dilemma for Japanese luxury hotels. The anticipated partnership will be a game changer in bridging the market gap," said Hiro Miyatake, co-founder and chief operating officer of Bear Luxe. "We're also expecting that post-pandemic luxury travelers to Japan will have a more slow and deliberate approach to their trip and a desire for meaningful travel. As such, it is vital to us that we have the right technology partner, one that offers the right solutions in opening up new markets for our hoteliers, all while ensuring that luxury travelers are able to access the personalized experiences they want and expect on their trip."

With this agreement, Bear Luxe hospitality members will be linked to hundreds of thousands of travel agents across the world through the Global Distribution System (GDS) connectivity solutions powered by Sabre SynXis, ensuring they can reach domestic and international travelers; strategically targeting markets which are able to travel, or have a desire to travel once borders re-open.

The new alliance will also enable the Bear Luxe platform to drive direct bookings, increase engagement and trigger conversions through the deep retail focus of the Sabre SynXis Booking Engine. Sabre's corporate booking tools will provide Bear Luxe with the ability to connect with corporate travel buyers. Meanwhile, SynXis Voice Agent will elevate the call centre experience for potential guests, equipping Bear Luxe agents with the tools they need to minimize call handling times while increasing opportunities for ancillary sales.

"We're thrilled that Bear Luxe has selected Sabre as its trusted, strategic technology partner in Japan," said Frank Trampert, Global Managing Director, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "We look forward to supporting them in their endeavours to open up further domestic, regional and international markets to Japanese hoteliers while helping visitors to experience the unique characteristics Japanese destinations have to offer."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Bear Luxe Japan

Bear Luxe Japan is a Tokyo based, Japan-specific network of the country's leading luxury travel suppliers and specialists in global travel design consisting of 70-member luxury hotels and over 200 international luxury travel agencies. Assistance on a wide range of luxury travel related services in Japan, from one- to two-week itineraries, executive meetings, and events to comprehensive menu of service reservations for ryokan, hotel, chauffeur, and unique experiences though a concierge service. Bear Luxe Japan is more than a network of Japanese luxury suppliers and a community of management and senior decision makers with the experience and expertise to respond to sophisticated procurement needs in luxury travel. The company's mission is to curate, design and advise on elevated travel in and around Japan NEVER from a generalist, but ALWAYS from the perspective and know-how of a SPECIALIST.

